Vieworks to expand 25MP CMOS area scan camera lineup

Faster Frame Rate, Lower Dark Noise Vieworks provides both Camera Link and CoaXPress interface on new VC-25M, so the user can choose the camera to their applications. With CoaXPress interface, new VC-25M camera series adds recording speeds up to 91.3 fps at full 5120 x 5120 resolution. Featuring the world's smallest global shutter pixel of 2.5 um and a low sensor temporal noise of 1.6 electrons, new VC-25M presents another great option for many machine vision applications.

Easy Integration with Compact Design

The new VC-25M camera series has an unprecedented compact size among 25MP Cameras. Its dimension is only 50 mm x 50 mm x 57 mm and weight of 215 g. That being said, integrating this camera in a system is much easier considering the space constraints many times limiting flexibility. The camera is supporting standard C-mount lenses.



More Room for Budget

Due to limited number of sensor manufacturers in the market, it is not easy to lower the prices. With the new VC-25M model, Vieworks brings the price to unmatched levels as compared to similar cameras. Vieworks effectively lowers the price and opens new application opportunities for its customers. Contact Vieworks for more details.



"The new VC-25M camera series is ideal for those who are looking for the faster frame rates and inexpensive solution," said Ms. Lee, the European Sales Manager at Vieworks. "Vieworks has always looked to fulfill the needs of its customers and is offering again an innovative yet affordable solution. New VC-25M is just one of the examples and I am excited to show our refreshed lineup. New VC-25M camera series is expected to boost sales and creating a new market segment."

Key Features:

Latest CMOS global shutter image sensor (GMAX0505)

High speed of up to 91.3 fps (CoaXPress using 4 CH)

Monochrome & Color models

Camera Link & CoaXPress interface

Low sensor temporal noise of 1.6 electrons

Compact Size: 50 mm x 50 mm x 57 mm

About Vieworks Co., Ltd.

With the state-of-the-art technology in imaging, Vieworks presents to the machine vision industry a wide variety of industrial cameras including ultra-high-resolution cameras with its signature pixel shifting technology. Through the Nano-stage Pixel Shifting technology, Vieworks overcame the resolution of conventional sensors. Vieworks also adapted Thermoelectric Cooling Technology (TEC), allowing stable camera performance even in the high-temperature environment. As an imaging expert, Vieworks is committed to not only advance the ultra-high-resolution camera technologies but also provide convenience and precise quality management at industrial operation sites and systems. For more information, please visit www.vieworks.com.

SOURCE Vieworks Co., Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.vieworks.com

