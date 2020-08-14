Viewpoint Collaborate Conference Broadens Reach, Opens Registration for Virtual Event

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viewpoint , a Trimble Company (NASDAQ: TRMB) and construction management software leader, today announced that registration is now open for its annual Collaborate conference, which will be held as a virtual event September 22-23, 2020.

Viewpoint will bring construction industry professionals together to share best practices, receive product training, address industry challenges, network and learn from one another via a digital format. Both current and prospective customers will have access to the conference for free.

"While the Collaborate event structure has changed this year to put safety first, the opportunity to bring people together to address how we're collectively solving today's toughest construction challenges has not," said Mike Gay, senior vice president of marketing, Viewpoint. "Moving to a no-charge, digital format removes barriers to attend, giving us the opportunity to expand the benefits of Collaborate to new learners, and allowing attendees to connect with each other, Viewpoint experts and partners in our Expo Hall."

Technology adoption and the evolution in the use of data to improve business outcomes will be the event focus, underlined by this year's theme "Better Building Through Smarter Data." The event will feature:

32 sessions of both industry thought leadership and product-specific content over 2 days

Content specifically tailored to construction finance, operations, management and IT roles

More than 50 speakers, including Viewpoint & Trimble staff, customers and industry leaders

A focus on utilizing data in construction, including how to foster a data-driven culture and the best KPIs to track to deliver ongoing project success

The opportunity to earn up to 7.5 CPEs free of charge

Networking opportunities with other like industry professionals

To register for this year's event and learn about additional exhibitor opportunities, visit collaborate.viewpoint.com . Comprehensive sponsorships and exhibitor options have been reimagined for a virtual environment, so new and returning suppliers and vendors are encouraged to explore the range of new options available this year.

About Viewpoint:

Viewpoint, a Trimble Company (NASDAQ: TRMB), enables contractors to better manage their projects, processes and people, using the data gathered to lower risk and improve margins. The ViewpointOne construction management software suite integrates operations across the office, team and field to improve project profitability and enhance productivity. With nearly 8,000 clients, including more than 40 percent of the ENR 400, Viewpoint's innovations are transforming the construction industry by fully integrating operations across financial and HR systems, project management tools and mobile field solutions. For more information, visit: www.viewpoint.com .

SOURCE Viewpoint

Related Links

https://www.viewpoint.com

