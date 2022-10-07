Viewpoint Segment Features Lindamood-Bell

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindamood-Bell is featured in a new segment from Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid. The segment can be found here: https://bit.ly/3Eiufx7 .

Hundreds of thousands of individuals are impacted by learning challenges. While the common perspective is that one can only compensate for these challenges, years of modern brain research have shown that this is not true. Conditions like dyslexia can be overcome.

Lindamood-Bell helps children and adults to learn to their potential by developing the underlying sensory-cognitive functions to support learning. To be a proficient learner in any subject, it is critical that an individual can process information efficiently. Lindamood-Bell's live-online and in-person instruction and research-validated programs can provide solutions for reading, comprehension, and math difficulties, including learning challenges that accompany a diagnosis of dyslexia, hyperlexia, ADHD, or autism.

About Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes

Lindamood-Bell believes that all children and adults can learn to their potential. For over 30 years, their research-validated instruction has consistently changed the lives of individuals with learning challenges such as dyslexia, ADHD, and autism. In addition to their nearly 100 Learning Centers and Seasonal Learning Clinics nationally and internationally, their efforts include research collaborations with MIT, UAB, Wake Forest, and Georgetown University. Lindamood-Bell has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, Time, US News and World Report, Neuron, NeuroImage, CNN, and PBS. Cognia accredits Lindamood-Bell and all of its Learning Centers. Visit www.lindamoodbell.com to learn more.

