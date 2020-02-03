Viewpoint Unveils New Service Tech Mobile Application at AHR Expo 2020

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viewpoint, a Trimble company (NASDAQ: TRMB) and construction management software leader, announced today the release of its Service Tech™ app for service contractors that enables greater speed and integration between office and field. Released at the AHR Expo 2020 (booth #8543), Service Tech's extended mobile capabilities will be on display at the event from February 3-5.

Service Tech provides service technicians with an easy-to-use mobile field tool to manage and review work orders, assign and update labor, collect electronic signatures, upload jobsite photos and forms, and much more. The mobile app was designed to specifically address the specific content-entry needs of iOS and Android smartphone users, making it easier and faster for service technicians to enter job details while on the go. Technicians can now streamline and report back on their service activities from any mobile-enabled device – whether working online or offline.

"Our clients rave about the seamless, real-time connection between the office and the technicians in the field that Service Tech provides," said Viewpoint's Jeremy Larsen, vice president of products. "Their techs are able to start using the app with very little training, and it's specially designed to work on a phone so the techs don't have to carry around a tablet. The folks in the office really appreciate how much faster technicians can close work orders, shortening the timeline between billing and getting paid."

With Service Tech, technicians can provide comprehensive, relevant data in real time — without the need to call back to the office. Before starting the day, they can see all work orders assigned to them, add and read related notes about the jobsite or customer, and access maps for directions to jobsites. Once working, technicians can make notes about the jobsite or equipment, record time on jobs or service sites, upload photos and more.

"I was thrilled when I first saw Service Tech because it's just what we need as a service contractor," said CFO Jeff Pierce of Western Allied Mechanical. "We wanted an application that allowed us to easily streamline and push out work orders, service calls and preventative maintenance tasks to our field teams, and be able to get labor time in quickly and facilitate quicker billing. As a CFO, I consider that critical to the business and Service Tech is outstanding."

Available as part of the ViewpointOne suite, the Service Tech mobile app is just one of several mobile applications available to Viewpoint clients to help connect the office, team and field for contractors of all sizes.

"With this extended mobile capability, Service Tech enables our technicians to use any device, from anywhere, to work smarter, faster and deliver outstanding quality to our clients," Pierce added.

Live demonstrations of the app capabilities will be conducted in the Viewpoint booth (#8543) at 1 p.m. ET on February 3 - 4.

Viewpoint, a Trimble company (NASDAQ: TRMB), enables contractors to better manage their projects, processes and people, using the data gathered to drive business growth. The ViewpointOne construction management software suite integrates operations across the office, team and field to improve project profitability, enhance productivity and effectively collaborate across the broad ecosystem. With nearly 8,000 clients, including more than 40 percent of the ENR 400, Viewpoint's innovations are transforming the construction industry by fully integrating operations across financial and HR systems, project management tools and mobile field solutions. For more information, visit: www.viewpoint.com.

