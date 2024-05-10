ViewSonic Achieves SBTi Validation for Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

LONDON, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, today announced that its ambitious targets for achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This milestone underscores ViewSonic's commitment to environmental sustainability and its proactive role in combating climate change.

Near-Term Target for Climate Action

ViewSonic has committed to significantly reducing its carbon footprint by targeting a 42% reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 2030, from a 2021 baseline. The company also aims to reduce Scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services and the use of sold products by 42% within the same timeframe. These targets align with the SBTi's stringent criteria to keep global temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, consistent with the most ambitious aim of the Paris Agreement.

Long-Term Vision for Net-Zero

In pursuit of broader environmental goals, ViewSonic aims to achieve net-zero GHG emissions across its entire value chain by 2050. This long-term commitment is part of ViewSonic's strategy to integrate sustainability into all aspects of its operations and business ethos.

"Receiving SBTi validation for our GHG emissions reduction targets is a testament to our dedication to creating a more sustainable future," said James Chu, CEO of ViewSonic. "As a technology leader, we believe it is our responsibility to lead by example in the transition to a low-carbon economy. These validated targets not only reflect our commitment but also set a clear and science-driven path for our climate action strategy."

Innovative and Sustainable Solutions

The commitment to sustainability is further supported by ISO 14064 certification, affirming the rigorous approach to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. ViewSonic excels in creating energy-efficient products, highlighted by their EPEAT Silver-certified ViewBoard interactive displays and commercial displays, and ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2024 recognized monitors. ViewSonic also leads in eco-friendly innovation with lamp-free LED and laser projectors, which contain no mercury and significantly reduce environmental impact. For more information on ViewSonic's efforts and commitments, visit our ESG initiatives at ViewSonic's ESG webpage.

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 in California, ViewSonic is a leading global visual solutions provider with a presence in over 100 countries. The company leverages over 35 years of expertise in visual technology to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, content, and services. ViewSonic offers a wide range of products, with screen sizes spanning from 5 inches to a massive 760 inches. This includes interactive displays, large format displays, LED displays, pen displays, monitors, projectors, SaaS, AI services, interactive content, and more. This innovative ecosystem empowers education, workplaces, and individuals to foster creativity, collaboration, and seamless learning. ViewSonic focuses on designing products that deliver optimal performance and customer satisfaction while integrating sustainable production practices and upholding comprehensive environmental, social, and governance standards. The company's goal is to enable customers to "See the Difference". Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.

