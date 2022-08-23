All-New Exclusive ColorPro Sense® Software Powered by Pantone®

BREA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, announces the new Fogra-certified professional display, ColorPro® VP2786-4K. Built with 100% Adobe RGB color gamut, it delivers true-to-life color reproduction on all digital and print mediums. The monitor is tailored for the all-new ColorPro Sense® software, which automatically suggests color combinations from Pantone®'s color library to best match the creator's vision. It is also equipped with the intuitive ColorPro Wheel™ for in-depth color control and management.

ViewSonic Announces the ColorPro VP2786-4K Monitor with Fogra Certification for Flawless Color Accuracy on Screen and Print

"Photographers, printing professionals, and colorists require precise color reproduction to best represent their visions, which is why we offer solutions that ensure their masterpieces can be replicated in their truest form," said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "The ColorPro VP2786-4K takes another step forward into the realm of true color management with its combination of software and hardware. With that, we hope to give creators the freedom to command how their work looks like."

Industry-Leading Color Fidelity with Fogra Certification

The ColorPro VP2786-4K monitor has a 100% Adobe RGB color gamut that delivers a larger range of color precision for true-to-life outputs. The cinema-grade 98% DCI-P3 color space offers a vast color spectrum to play with. With a true color depth of 10-bit, creators can expect over a billion colors for stunning and rich visuals.

For precise screen-to-paper color accuracy, the ColorPro VP2786-4K monitor was certified by the most credible global organization - Fogra, which guarantees absolute color reproduction. This ensures a consistent color output across all printed materials from name cards and stationery to packaging and advertisements.

Pure Color Performance with the Exclusive ColorPro Sense® and ColorPro Wheel™

The monitor complements the all-new and exclusive ColorPro Sense® for truly unfettered color performance. The software automatically recommends multiple alternative palettes from Pantone®'s color library to assist creators in better visualizing and realizing their ideas. Users can also share their palettes with other creatives.

Moreover, the intuitive lens-based color sensor - ColorPro Wheel™, also allows creators to calibrate the display and control OSD settings for efficient workflows simply with the turn of the dial, while being compatible with Adobe Creative suite and Capture One editing software. The monitor's detachable magnetic hood also provides instant shade to eliminate unwanted ambient light for better focus.

The innovative display was critically acclaimed in the industry – winning the coveted iF Design Award 2021, GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2021, and Wallpaper* Smart Space Award 2021 in the 'Smartest Design + Tech Collaboration' category.

