BREA, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp. , a leading global provider of visual solutions, today launched a new model of ViewBoard 52 series, 52-1BH, a 4K interactive display that incorporates industry-leading Harman Kardon audio technology in its multimedia sound bar. The speakers have been specifically designed to deliver high-end audio for seamless meetings and communication experiences. Regardless of whether the 52-1BH is being used for fully online or hybrid meetings, participants can hear and be heard clearly on both sides of the screen.

ViewSonic Brings Harman Kardon Audio Technology to Interactive Displays for the First Time

"ViewSonic's solutions are more than just visual—we're also committed to offering groundbreaking audio quality that enhances meeting and collaboration experiences," said Monica Sun, Director of the Presentation Group at ViewSonic. "This ViewBoard is our latest collaboration with Harman Kardon. We have worked previously with the company on our range of projectors and LED displays. We're excited to bring true-to-life audio to meeting rooms."

Connecting people with Harman Kardon's industry-leading audio

The ViewBoard 52-1BH features a superior front-facing multimedia sound bar, which not only integrates speakers and microphones, but also easy-to-access USB-C, HDMI, and USB Touch Ports. The sound bar incorporates two 20W Harman Kardon speakers and a 40W subwoofer, allowing the 52-1BH to deliver clear sound with crisp high-end powerful bass. These features ensure that users get a purpose-built interactive display panel that sounds as if the people on screen are right there in the room with users.

The panel also features a comprehensive eight-microphone array with advanced noise detection and cancellation, ensuring all participants are heard loudly and clearly—regardless of where they're seated. Additionally, the panel has an intuitive design that ensures easy access to controls and ports so that users can seamlessly connect and control the flow of the meeting.

Meeting-oriented design for seamless connection and control

USB-C enables fast, reliable, single-cable connectivity, with plug-and-play capabilities, ensuring that meetings can start with as little setup as possible. The front panel of the ViewBoard 52-1BH features an adapted design that puts physical shortkeys and ports easily within reach of users. The touch feedback capabilities allow users to interact with the panel to control their laptop—just as one would use a mouse or other input device.

Meanwhile, the display's wireless capabilities make presentations a breeze. With ViewBoard Cast, up to six users can connect and control the display simultaneously, opening new opportunities for collaboration. Meanwhile, ViewSonic's myViewBoard display allows for immediate wireless connection to the panel—no additional software is needed to be installed on the participants' devices. For even greater control over visuals, users can add ViewSonic's All-in-one Conference Camera, which features auto framing and voice tracking, ensuring that attendees and speakers are automatically framed and focused during a meeting. The ViewBoard 52-1BH is compatible with major video conference software such as Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Cisco Webex, and Zoom.

Management and communications made easy

With myViewBoard Manager, a centralized management tool, IT departments can maintain, upgrade, and troubleshoot the ViewBoard 52-1BH, simplifying these otherwise time-consuming tasks. The display can also be used as a platform to enhance internal communication - companies can broadcast urgent messages, such as fire or earthquake alerts, or with the myViewBoard Manager Advanced license, they can play their latest multimedia on ViewBoards. These capabilities ensure that important information can reach employees in a timely manner.

The ViewBoard 52-1BH is available in Europe from December.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1963307/Image_1_Scenario_photo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1587181/Logo.jpg

SOURCE ViewSonic Corp.