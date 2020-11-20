ViewSonic Launches the ColorPro VP68a Series of Pantone Validated Monitors

"ViewSonic's professional monitor VP series provides consistent and accurate color performance with industry color standards," said Oscar Lin, Head of Monitor BU at ViewSonic. "With 100% color performance and Pantone validation, the new VP68a Series of Pantone validated monitors set a new standard for color performance to meet the discerning needs of creators for boosted productivity with increased workflow efficiency."

Pantone is the standard language for color which plays a critical role to assist designers, producers, and brands making decisions every day. The VP68a Series has been verified and factory tuned with a series of in-house color tests and the VP2768a and VP2468a have both been evaluated by Pantone and met the requirements to be Pantone validated by passing the full range simulation test of 2,161 colors of the Pantone Formula Guide.

In addition to the incredible color accuracy, VP68a monitors assist those with color blindness by offering two unique modes: color blindness simulation and color blindness filter. These features help both creators and end users by allowing them to see how the artwork would appear from a color blindness perspective and aid those who are color blind to better see on-screen details, respectively.

With USB-C one cable solution with multiple connection ports, VP68a monitors can quickly deliver video and audio as well as up to 90W power charging, allowing users to charge their laptops and smartphones. The USB-C one cable solution, which is designed to make it suitable for enterprises and design studios, also includes Ethernet connectivity, making wired connections more reliable than wireless network connections.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and the myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

SOURCE ViewSonic

Related Links

http://www.viewsonic.com

