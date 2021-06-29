VigiLanz Launches Intelligent Audit Solution for Hospitals, Streamlining and Automating Processes and Expanding #1 Rated Clinical Surveillance Platform

MINNEAPOLIS, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VigiLanz, a clinical surveillance company, today announced the launch of a new audit solution built on VigiLanz's award-winning enterprise software platform. The new solution, VigiLanz Audit, complements VigiLanz's existing safety, quality, and risk products by streamlining, automating, and optimizing audit processes. In addition to saving time and resources, VigiLanz Audit helps hospitals quickly identify emerging risks and ensure continuous quality improvements.

Recently recognized as Best in KLAS for Infection Control and Monitoring and Pharmacy Surveillance for the fourth consecutive year, VigiLanz applied its more than 20 years of complex, clinical data experience to create VigiLanz Audit.

The solution streamlines the full audit lifecycle, including case identification, data collection and analysis, and decision-making. It helps create and maintain an efficient, repeatable audit process, so hospitals can effectively evaluate improvement initiatives and scale programs when appropriate.

"VigiLanz Audit helps address significant challenges hospitals face related to time-consuming, inconsistent, and resource-burdensome audits," said Stacy Pur, VigiLanz's VP of Product Development, noting that many hospitals still rely on paper- and excel-based audit workflows.

VigiLanz Audit helps hospitals complete audits more efficiently and accurately, and as a result, they have more bandwidth to expand their audit and quality improvement programs.

"Previously, hospitals were only able to make improvements as fast as their manual processes and limited staffing resources would allow. Our new solution is a game-changer for patient safety and patient quality. It leads to a cycle of continuous improvement," said Pur.

VigiLanz Audit supports every type of quality assurance (QA) and quality improvement (QI) healthcare audit, including clinical, environmental, billing compliance, and accreditation readiness. Key features include:

A comprehensive library of ready-to-go and configurable audit forms

Automated identification of eligible cases and automated case reminders

Accurate and repeatable processes

One-click population queries to determine appropriate sample size

Auto-populated forms and conditional form fields

Seamless data integration

Real-time audit reports and dashboards for enterprise-wide visibility

The launch of VigiLanz Audit follows the release of three other VigiLanz solutions: VigiLanz Risk and Claims, VigiLanz Compliance, and VigiLanz Patient Relations. Learn more about these solutions, and VigiLanz Audit, at VigiLanzcorp.com.

VigiLanz earned Best in KLAS in the " 2021 Best in KLAS: Software and Services " report, released February 2, 2021. Over the past four years, VigiLanz has earned 10 KLAS awards for its solutions.

About VigiLanz

Founded in 2001, VigiLanz (www.vigilanzcorp.com) is a privately held, rapidly growing provider of SaaS-based clinical surveillance, safety, quality, and risk solutions. The firm is focused on aggregating disparate EHR transactional workflow and documentation data across health systems to identify real-time clinical issues that avoid or minimize harm, optimize clinical outcomes and support preventive care. VigiLanz supports a large and growing community of hospital CMOs, CMIOs, CIOs, quality and safety teams, infectious disease and control specialists, pharmacists, and other clinicians dedicated to real-time inpatient and outpatient care.

