VigiLanz Ranked No. 1 by KLAS Research Across Three Categories for the Third Year

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VigiLanz, a clinical surveillance company, today announced that it has earned 2020 Category Leader designations from KLAS Research for Antimicrobial Stewardship, Infection Control and Monitoring, and Pharmacy Surveillance. This is the second year VigiLanz has been recognized by KLAS as a Category Leader across all three areas, and the third year to earn that distinction in Infection Control and Monitoring and Pharmacy Surveillance, prior to the Antimicrobial Stewardship category being added in 2019.

Three VigiLanz products were recognized in the "2020 Best in KLAS: Software and Services" report, released on January 31:

VigiLanz Dynamic Infection Control Monitor

Earning a score of 92.7, the Dynamic Infection Control Monitor is a seamless, real-time automated monitoring system that works with an organization's EHR. Its automatic exception-based alert system puts all patient records under continuous surveillance to alert decision makers in real time of potential infections, MDROs, isolation candidates, organism clusters, conditions of concern, and reportable infections. The surveillance is based on a sophisticated set of customizable rule engines.

"I really like the ability to adapt the rules in Dynamic Infection Control Monitor. Interpreting rules is much easier now than it was with our last system. My infection control team is not super tech savvy, and my people have other tasks and jobs to worry about. The system makes doing their jobs easy for them."

- Manager, August 2019, klasresearch.com

VigiLanz Dynamic PharmacoVigilance

Earning a score of 92.8, Dynamic PharmacoVigilance acts as a bridge between a hospital's pharmacy and lab information systems, automating the comparison of patients' drug usage with lab results, then presenting the potential for Adverse Drug Event reduction. Based on the system's built-in rule sets or hospital-specific guidelines, it automatically generates warnings and alerts that help clinicians make appropriate drug therapy decisions.

"The versatility of the VigiLanz system is its strength. We have been able to leverage rule abilities on many fronts. The product is excellent. It does a great job with tasking and the workflow of identifying patients. The product is very robust."

- Analyst/Coordinator, August 2019, klasresearch.com

VigiLanz Antimicrobial Stewardship

Earning a score of 93.3, the Antimicrobial Stewardship product monitors antimicrobial therapy to ensure appropriate use, including unnecessary antibiotic therapy, de-escalation opportunities, positive rapid diagnostic test results, drug-bug mismatches, and opportunities for antibiotic "time-outs." The Antimicrobial Stewardship dashboard shows usage and resistance trends across the organization, is Meaningful Use 3 certified, and provides direct reporting to the Centers for Disease Control's National Healthcare Safety Network.

"VigiLanz doesn't provide software where we have to fill in the blanks. The software has a framework that allows us to create our own world. The software is limitless. In this ever-changing world, the VigiLanz product is what we need for healthcare."

- Director, November 2019, klasresearch.com

"Our customers' trust in our clinical surveillance products is the highest level of affirmation we can achieve," said VigiLanz Chairman and CEO David Goldsteen, MD. "We strive to exceed our customers' expectations year over year. We are proud to be recognized as a Category Leader for three years running. To the customers who asserted their confidence in us and our products – thank you. We will continue to set the bar higher and support you in building healthier hospitals."

The KLAS Category Leader designation is awarded to vendors that lead select market segments in which at least two products meet a minimum number of KLAS Konfidence reviews. Rankings are based on customer surveys of North American healthcare leaders, administrators, clinicians, and others who interact with the solutions.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers and payers to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS gathers insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly represents the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com.

About VigiLanz

Founded in 2001, VigiLanz (www.vigilanzcorp.com) is a privately held, rapidly growing provider of SaaS-based clinical surveillance solutions. The firm is focused on aggregating disparate EHR transactional workflow and documentation data across health systems to identify real-time clinical issues that avoid or minimize harm, optimize clinical outcomes and support preventive care. VigiLanz supports a large and growing community of hospital CMOs, CMIOs, CIOs, quality and safety teams, infectious disease and control specialists, pharmacists, and other clinicians dedicated to real-time inpatient and outpatient care.

