VIK IN CHILE IS NAMED NO.1 IN THE LIST OF THE WORLD'S 50 BEST VINEYARDS 2025

Vik (No.1) in Millahue, Chile is named The World's Best Vineyard 2025, sponsored by Resy & Tock, and The Best Vineyard in South America

(No.1) in Millahue, Chile is named The World's Best Vineyard 2025, sponsored by Resy & Tock, and The Best Vineyard in South America Ranking includes vineyards from 15 destinations across six continents and 11 new entries

Aperture Cellars (No.14) in Sonoma, USA, earns the Highest New Entry Award

(No.14) in Sonoma, USA, earns the Highest New Entry Award Highest Climber Award, sponsored by Jack's Creek, goes to Klein Constantia Wine Estate (No.6), Western Cape, South Africa, also awarded The Best Vineyard in Africa

(No.6), Western Cape, South Africa, also awarded The Best Vineyard in Africa The Best Vineyard in Europe is awarded to Schloss Johannisberg (No.2), Rheingau, Germany

(No.2), Rheingau, Germany Jordan Vineyard & Winery (No.13), Alexander Valley, USA, wins The Best Vineyard in North America

(No.13), Alexander Valley, USA, wins The Best Vineyard in North America The Best Vineyard in Asia is awarded to 98Wines (No.20), Yamanashi, Japan

(No.20), Yamanashi, Japan Cloudy Bay Vineyards (No.26), Marlborough, New Zealand earns The Best Vineyard in Australasia

MARGARET RIVER, Australia, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of wine came together in Margaret River, Western Australia this evening to celebrate and recognise The World's 50 Best Vineyards 2025, with Chile's Vik named The World's Best Vineyard, sponsored by Resy & Tock. The awards ceremony, hosted at Amelia Park Wines, honours the very best vineyard experiences from 15 destinations across six continents.

For the full 1-50 list, please see the attached graphic at the bottom of this release.

Vik in Chile is ranked No.1 in The World’s 50 Best Vineyards 2025 at the live awards ceremony held in Margaret River, Western Australia on Wednesday 19 November. The list features vineyards from 15 destinations across six continents, with 11 new entries. View PDF 50 Best Vineyards 2025

Vik, the Millahue Valley, Chile vineyard founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife duo Alexander and Carrie Vik, is named The World's Best Vineyard 2025, succeeding the 2024 winner, Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal in Rioja, Spain, which now enjoys an elevated position in the Hall of Fame.

Ranked at No.2 in the 2024 list, Vik is a pioneering winery and luxury hotel located within the Millahue Valley, Chile. Perched on a hilltop with the Andes mountains in the distance, the estate spans a 4,450-hectare nature reserve, with 327 hectares dedicated to vineyards that are planted across 12 distinct microclimates. The winery combines innovative, sustainable viticulture with striking architectural features, such as its floating, structural roof of bronzed titanium, inspired by the work of Frank Gehry and Richard Serra. Offering immersive wine experiences and fine dining, guests can dine at Milla Milla, its signature glass-walled restaurant with a majestic wine cellar and views of the valley. Visitors can stay in one of 22 themed rooms or seven private bungalows and can enjoy experiences such as trekking and horseback riding. Known for its commitment to the environment and award-winning wines, Vik stands out for blending luxury, artistry and terroir-driven excellence.

Vik is followed in the ranking by Schloss Johannisberg (No.2) in Rheingau, Germany and Bodegas Ysios (No.3) in Rioja, Spain.

William Drew, Director of Content for The World's 50 Best Vineyards, comments: "We are thrilled to announce The World's 50 Best Vineyards 2025 list and honour Vik as The World's Best Vineyard, sponsored by Resy & Tock. The estate has shown exceptional dedication to creating immersive vineyard experiences, seamlessly blending innovative design within the stunning Millahue Valley landscape and offering interactive tastings to captivate every visitor. This year's list highlights the diversity and innovation of the vineyards shaping the global wine scene. It is a celebration of excellence, passion and the stories behind each vineyard, and we look forward to wine lovers around the world discovering these remarkable places."

Schloss Johannisberg, Rheingau, Germany is named The Best Vineyard in Europe and ranks No.2 on the list. Nestled in the Rheingau region, it is renowned as the world's first Riesling winery, with over 1,200 years of winemaking heritage. Visitors can embark on guided tours through the historic palace grounds as well as the impressive 11th-century subterranean cellar, the "Bibliotheca Subterranea".

Klein Constantia Wine Estate, Western Cape, South Africa is named The Best Vineyard in Africa and recipient of the Highest Climber Award, sponsored by Jack's Creek. Coming in at No.6 on this year's list, it has climbed 35 places since 2024. Situated in the Constantia Valley, Klein Constantia Wine Estate is famed for producing Vin de Constance. Guests can enjoy a scenic vineyard drive in an open-top Land Rover, followed by tastings of this iconic dessert wine. The estate also offers intimate cellar tours, providing insights into the winemaking process.

The Best Vineyard in North America goes to Jordan Vineyard & Winery, Alexander Valley, USA (No.13) offering immersive vineyard experiences set amid rolling hills, olive groves and sustainable vineyards. Guests can enjoy guided tours of the estate, panoramic viewpoints and curated food and wine pairings, featuring its signature Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay.

98Wines, Yamanashi, Japan wins The Best Vineyard in Asia (No.20). Located approximately 100 kilometres from Tokyo, 98Wines offers a multisensory vineyard experience. Visitors can hike through the scenic vineyards, savouring panoramic views of Mt. Fuji. The estate also features an adjacent brewery serving craft beer and a nearby forest hotel where guests can indulge in Japanese cuisine paired with local wines.

The Best Vineyard in Australasia is awarded to Cloudy Bay Vineyards, Marlborough, New Zealand (No.26), a new entry in this year's 1-50 list. In the renowned Marlborough region, Cloudy Bay Vineyards provides an immersive vineyard tour exploring diverse terroirs, followed by a tasting session at its Founders Cellar. Guests can enjoy a unique lunch at Jack's Raw Bar, experiencing the estate's wines alongside fresh, local produce.

Aperture Cellars, Sonoma, USA, earns the Highest New Entry Award (No.14), offering a curated "Site Series" experience. This private tour delves into the nuances of cool-climate vineyards, showcasing single-vineyard wines. The estate also provides bespoke tasting experiences, allowing guests to explore the artistry of winemaking in a serene setting.

Along with Aperture Cellars and Cloudy Bay Vineyards, a total of 11 vineyards make their debut onto the list this year, including Pago de Carraovejas (No.18) in Ribera del Duero, Spain; Perelada (No.22) in Catalonia, Spain; Maysara Winery (No.23) in Willamette Valley, USA; William Chris Vineyards (No.31) in Texas Hill Country, USA; Nyetimber (No.32) in West Sussex, England; Almaviva (No.34) in Maipo Valley, Chile; Kaiken Wines (No.36) in Mendoza, Argentina; Joseph Phelps Vineyards (No.37) in Napa Valley, USA; and Viña Cobos (No.49) in Mendoza, Argentina.

A further eight vineyards re-entered the 1-50 ranking, including Brooks Wine (No.35) in Willamette Valley, USA; Viña Santa Rita (No.41) in Maipo, Chile; Château de Berne (No.43) in Provence, France; Rippon (No.44) in Central Otago, New Zealand; Mission Hill Family Estate (No.45) in Okanagan Valley, Canada; Château Mercian Mariko Winery (No.46) in Nagano Prefecture, Japan; Henschke (No.47) in Eden Valley, Australia; and Champagne Taittinger (No.50) in Champagne, France.

The Voting Process

The World's 50 Best Vineyards list is compiled from the votes of more than 700 travel and wine tourism experts. The world is split into 20 geographical regions, each headed up by an acknowledged expert as its Academy Chair. Each region is responsible for recruiting 36 wine and travel professionals. Each member of the Voting Academy must vote for seven vineyards. There is no pre-determined checklist of criteria or predefined list to choose from – each vote is a nomination for a vineyard experience open to the public that they deem to be truly among the best in the world.

***

EDITOR'S NOTES:

1-50 List:

Position Vineyard Region 1 Vik Millahue 2 Schloss Johannisberg Rheingau 3 Bodegas Ysios Rioja 4 Bodega Garzón Maldonado 5 Château Smith Haut Lafitte Bordeaux 6 Klein Constantia Wine Estate Western Cape 7 Creation Hemel-en-Aarde 8 Maison Ruinart Champagne 9 Château D'Yquem Sauternes 10 Montes Colchagua Valley 11 Durigutti Family Winemakers Mendoza 12 Bodegas Salentein Mendoza 13 Jordan Vineyard & Winery Alexander Valley 14 Aperture Cellars Sonoma 15 Champagne Bollinger Champagne 16 Weingut Dr. Loosen Mosel 17 El Enemigo Mendoza 18 Pago De Carraovejas Ribera del Duero 19 Ceretto Piedmont 20 98Wines Yamanashi 21 Bodegas Tio Pepe (González Byass) Jerez 22 Perelada Catalonia 23 Maysara Winery Willamette Valley 24 Vivanco Rioja 25 Gramona Alt Penedés 26 Cloudy Bay Vineyards Marlborough 27 Château Pape Clément Bordeaux 28 Gusbourne Kent 29 Riccitelli Wine Company Mendoza 30 Bodega Colomé Salta 31 William Chris Vineyards Texas Hill Country 32 Nyetimber West Sussex 33 Château Héritage Bekaa Valley 34 Almaviva Maipo Valley 35 Brooks Wine Willamette Valley 36 Kaiken Wines Mendoza 37 Joseph Phelps Vineyards Napa Valley 38 Abadía Retuerta Castilla Y Leon 39 Robert Mondavi Winery Napa Valley 40 Viu Manent Colchagua Valley 41 Viña Santa Rita Maipo 42 Casas Del Bosque Casablanca Valley 43 Château de Berne Provence 44 Rippon Central Otago 45 Mission Hill Family Estate Okanagan Valley 46 Château Mercian Mariko Winery Nagano Prefecture 47 Henschke Eden Valley 48 Marqués De Murrieta Estates & Wines Rioja 49 Viña Cobos Mendoza 50 Champagne Taittinger Champagne

For media centre access, please visit:

https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

Follow The World's 50 Best Vineyards:

Follow on Instagram: @theworlds50bestvineyards #Worlds50Best #50BestVineyards

Like on Facebook: www.facebook.com/theworlds50bestvineyards

Subscribe to our YouTube channel: 50 Best

Visit the website: www.worldsbestvineyards.com/

About The World's 50 Best Vineyards

The World's 50 Best Vineyards reflects the best winery and vineyard experiences around the globe and provides an annual snapshot of the opinions and experiences of more than 700 travel and wine tourism experts. Formerly known as the World's Best Vineyards, The World's 50 Best Vineyards will continue to develop into a world-class live event programme, culminating in a much-anticipated awards ceremony, attended by the most influential industry tastemakers, vineyard owners and media from around the world. The results and the awards are organised and published by William Reed.



About the host region: Tourism Western Australia (Tourism WA)

Tourism Western Australia (Tourism WA) is responsible for promoting Western Australia (WA) as an incredible holiday and events destination. Tourism WA's new 'Walking on a Dream' campaign is inspired by Western Australia's unique Aboriginal culture and is about inspiring holidaymakers to visit the region by showcasing its dreamlike qualities: stunning landscapes, supernatural colour contrasts, otherworldly phenomena, immersive connections with authentic characters and one-of-a-kind experiences that inspire a sense of unparalleled freedom and discovery. Find out more about Western Australia.



Our partners:

Tourism Western Australia (Tourism WA) – Official Host Destination Partner

American Express – Official Credit Card & Booking Platform Partner (Resy & Tock), sponsor of The World's Best Vineyard

Amelia Park Wines – Official Venue Host

Jack's Creek – Official Australian Premium Beef Partner, sponsor of the Highest Climber Award

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2823068/50_Best_Vineyards_2025.pdf

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2823067/50_Best_Vineyards_2025.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2804543/5609950/50_Best_Vineyards_2025_Logo.jpg

SOURCE 50 Best