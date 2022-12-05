Viking Assists with Acquisition of Founder-Owned Florida Window and Door Business

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of a high-end window and door business based in Florida's West Coast. Over the past 35+ years, this founder-owned business has established itself as one of the most reputable providers of high-end windows and doors within its market. With a well-balanced customer base and strong management staff in place to facilitate day-to-day operations, this company is poised for continued growth.

Jacob Middleton of Viking M&A was the advisor who oversaw the transaction.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

In business since 1996, Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. Viking has an 85% close rate, representing more than 800 successful transactions.

