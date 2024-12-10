Viking Engineering Laboratory Achieves ISO 17025 Accreditation

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Engineering, a 100% employee-owned GATE Energy company, is proud to announce that their laboratory division, Viking Laboratory Services, has successfully achieved ISO 17025 accreditation.

ISO 17025 is the international standard for testing and calibration laboratories. It sets out requirements for the competence, impartiality, and consistent operation of laboratories, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of their testing and collaboration results. This significant achievement recognizes Viking Engineering's commitment to providing the highest quality of metallurgical testing services to the oil and gas industry and aims at expanding into other areas including new energies, industrial and chemical plants.

Mario Guerra, Director of Failure Analysis, Integrity and Material Testing Services for Viking, stated, "Achieving ISO 17025 accreditation is yet another testament that Viking Laboratory Services is a synonym of materials testing and engineering excellence. ISO 17025 accreditation not only provides assurance to our customers, but also a framework for continuous improvement to all the services we offer. The commitment from the entire team has been tremendous and we are immensely proud of this accomplishment."

Jorge Garduño, President of Viking Engineering, stated, "Viking Engineering has been performing failure investigations and root cause analysis work for more than 20 years. Through the years, when specimens were available to examine and test, we would rely on external laboratories to perform material testing under Viking's direction. This sometimes left us with limited visibility of certain aspects of the testing being undertaken but most importantly, it limited our ability to control the testing schedule and prioritize as needed."

"We were blessed to have the opportunity to open our own lab and start it from the ground up in early 2020. The Viking Lab now allows us to provide complete failure analysis and material qualification testing to our clients without depending on external labs. The ISO 17025 accreditation is another key metric of how Viking continues to not only grow organically but also become better by always keeping quality at the forefront of everything we do. I am so proud of our team, and I am happy to share this news with our industry friends and comunity."

Read more about the Viking ISO 17025 Accreditation Scope and Accreditation here: https://customer.a2la.org/index.cfm?event=directory.detail&labPID=0D27ACB3-5FA8-40B2-9A3F-F6502AE79C93

About Viking Engineering

Viking Engineering, a 100% employee-owned company, is the specialty engineering and analysis arm of GATE Energy. Viking supports the design, optimization and integrity of energy facilities and assets. The Viking Laboratory is a full-service metallurgical testing laboratory dedicated to investigating and solving failures. Viking is a strong believer in applying lessons learned from their failure analysis team back to the design phases and into field practices via their quality assurance and engineering teams.

For more information on Viking Engineering www.vikingeng.energy

About GATE Energy

GATE Energy, a 100% employee-owned ESOP, provides predictable project delivery services to the energy sector. They design, build, commission, and start energy facilities and assets without cost and schedule blowouts by using parametric prediction models, providing tight project controls and by actively eliminating operation problems during the project's design phase.

For more information on GATE Energy, visit www.gate.energy

SOURCE Viking Engineering