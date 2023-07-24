Viking M&A Announces the Successful Sale of Toska Spa and Facial Bar to Surge Private Equity

News provided by

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

24 Jul, 2023, 12:36 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions is pleased to announce the sale of Toska Spa and Facial Bar to Surge Private Equity. Founder/Owner Toska Husted is regarded as one of the world's leading experts in facial skincare treatment. Surge Private Equity, based in Dallas, Texas, has partnered with Toska and husband Scott Husted to bring specialized, high-end skin care to new markets across the United States. Mark Urbania, Robert Aliota, and Haydn Flores of Viking Mergers & Acquisitions represented Toska Spa and Facial Bar in the transaction.

Toska's ongoing training with industry leaders in renowned worldwide venues such as New York, Paris, and London attracts some of the most prominent A-list celebrity clients and even royalty from across the globe. Her process and approach to skincare are organic in nature yet bring a scientific and sophisticated approach beyond traditional methodologies. Toska remains focused on her passion for quality, excellence, and individual care, while her husband, Scott, will continue to focus on the operational, online, and fulfillment aspects of the business. Toska said, "It was very important to us to select the right firm to represent us in this transaction, and now that the sale is complete, there is no doubt in my mind that selecting Viking Mergers & Acquisitions was a great decision. We found the entire team to be very trustworthy and supportive throughout the entire sales process. Due to their way of managing the process and the communications in what is a very detailed and lengthy exercise, they helped us feel confident in our decision to partner with Surge PE."

Surge Private Equity, led by Lewis Sharp and Tom Beauchamp, will serve as a value-added partner who brings a world-class toolkit of operating, strategic, and financial expertise to the equation. With Healthcare and Consumer Services & Products as two of their four focal points, Toska Spa and Facial Bar aligns well due to their recurring revenue, diverse customer base, and growth trend objectives. Sharp added, "The Viking team was excellent to work with throughout all stages of the transaction process. Their highly relational approach supported a successful transaction and laid the groundwork for a strong working relationship between Surge and Toska. We look forward to pursuing future opportunities with the Viking team."

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions
Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, 50% of Viking's brokers are former business owners. Viking has an 85% close rate, representing over 800 successful transactions.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

Also from this source

Viking M&A Celebrates Team Promotion

Viking M&A Accelerates Growth, Opens Houston Office

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.