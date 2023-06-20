Viking M&A Assists with Acquisition of a Tampa Bay Area HVAC Business

News provided by

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

20 Jun, 2023, 10:30 ET

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions of Tampa, Florida, announces the successful acquisition of a longstanding HVAC services provider.

TAMPA, Fla., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers and Acquisitions announces the successful acquisition of a longstanding residential and commercial HVAC service and installation business located in the Tampa Bay Area. The business has served the Tampa Bay Area for nearly two decades by providing service and repairs, routine maintenance, retrofits and changeouts, indoor air quality products, and more.

During the process, the seller emphasized the significance of finding a prospective new owner who is dedicated to upholding the company's high standard of service and ensuring opportunities for growth for their employees. Over the years, the company has developed a strong and consistent customer base by providing on-time, quality services to meet their customers' needs.

The HVAC service and installation business was acquired by a strategic HVAC and plumbing company that operates with several locations throughout the State of Florida and Southeastern United States. The strategic company aimed to increase its market share through the acquisition of a well-established business. It intends to retain its organizational structure while investing in enhancing internal computing infrastructure, processes, and procedures.

Andrew Hakkarainen and Jacob Middleton of Viking Mergers and Acquisitions were the advisors on the transaction.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, 50% of Viking's advisors are former business owners. Viking has an 85% close rate, representing over 800 successful transactions and is the leading advisory firm of its type in the Southeast United States. Viking operates thirteen (13) offices, including two headquarters in Tampa, FL and Charlotte, NC.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

