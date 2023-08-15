Viking M&A Assists with Acquisition of an Integrated Fencing Company in Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers and Acquisitions announces the successful acquisition of a longstanding supplier, manufacturer, and installer of residential, commercial, and municipal fencing and outdoor living spaces by a strategic buyer based out of Miami, Florida.

This Company has serviced over 100,000 families in Florida as well as the nation's top home builders both nationally and regionally. In addition, the Company's impressive customer base extends to well-known hotels and theme parks. Over the years, the Company has contributed significantly to the evolution of the fencing industry and its products.

During the process, the sellers emphasized the need to find a buyer who possesses a deep understanding of the fencing industry and is fully dedicated to embracing the Company's customer-centric approach. Over the years, the Company has established its business by offering top-notch fencing and outdoor living products. Through the due diligence process, it became evident to both the buyer and sellers that Viking Mergers and Acquisitions found a seamless match.

The Company was acquired by a strategic buyer based out of Miami, Florida. The buyer is recognized by various brands in the South Florida market as the leader in fencing and outdoor enclosures. The acquisition of the Company will allow the buyer to expand its customer base, increase market share, and gain new vendor relationships. The buyer plans to maintain the Company's organizational structure while making investments to improve internal computing infrastructure, processes, and procedures, leveraging automation, growing its sales team and expertise, and diversifying the support and services offered to match its various other businesses.

Alan Misale, Andrew Hakkarainen and Jacob Middleton of Viking Mergers and Acquisitions were the advisors on the transaction.

