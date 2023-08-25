Viking M&A Assists with Acquisition of Full-Service Property Management Firm

News provided by

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

25 Aug, 2023, 10:30 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers and Acquisitions announces the successful acquisition of a well-established property management business by an individual buyer who remains poised for stability and growth.

The Seller originally purchased this property management business from Viking in 2018. Having previously experienced the Viking process on the buy-side, he knew that when it was time for him to sell his business, Viking was the group to represent him.

"When I made the decision to sell my company, I knew immediately to call Viking M&A.  Having first met the Florida team in 2018 when they were representing the owner of the company I eventually purchased, it was clear to me that they were the ones to represent my business when it was my turn to sell.  Their entire process was exceptional both then and now. They provided me with the very best in planning, confidentiality, communication, professionalism, and execution from start to finish.  Well done, Viking, and a special thanks to Jacob and Tripp, for a superb experience. I cannot thank you all enough."

The Purchaser seeks to pair his finance and real estate background with other strategic acquisitions/partnerships throughout the southeast to continue the growth trajectory of the business.

The Buyer stated, "Viking M&A was exceptional to work with during my acquisition. Jacob and Tripp went above and beyond my expectations and were absolute professionals throughout the process. Their level of knowledge and problem-solving skills really helped us get through some hurdles during negotiations that ultimately got us through the finish line. I highly recommend Viking M&A and look forward to doing business with them again soon in the near future."

Jacob Middleton and Larry (Tripp) Lawson III of Viking Mergers were the advisors on the transaction. If you are interested in a no-cost, no-obligation business valuation for your property management business, please contact Viking Mergers & Acquisitions.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions
Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, 50% of Viking's brokers are former business owners. Viking has an 85% close rate, representing over 800 successful transactions.

vikingmergers.com

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

Also from this source

Viking M&A Assists with Acquisition of an Integrated Fencing Company in Florida

Viking M&A Announces the Successful Sale of Toska Spa and Facial Bar to Surge Private Equity

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.