Viking M&A Assists with Acquisition of Full-Service Property Management Firm

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers and Acquisitions announces the successful acquisition of a well-established property management business by an individual buyer who remains poised for stability and growth.

The Seller originally purchased this property management business from Viking in 2018. Having previously experienced the Viking process on the buy-side, he knew that when it was time for him to sell his business, Viking was the group to represent him.

"When I made the decision to sell my company, I knew immediately to call Viking M&A. Having first met the Florida team in 2018 when they were representing the owner of the company I eventually purchased, it was clear to me that they were the ones to represent my business when it was my turn to sell. Their entire process was exceptional both then and now. They provided me with the very best in planning, confidentiality, communication, professionalism, and execution from start to finish. Well done, Viking, and a special thanks to Jacob and Tripp, for a superb experience. I cannot thank you all enough."

The Purchaser seeks to pair his finance and real estate background with other strategic acquisitions/partnerships throughout the southeast to continue the growth trajectory of the business.

The Buyer stated, "Viking M&A was exceptional to work with during my acquisition. Jacob and Tripp went above and beyond my expectations and were absolute professionals throughout the process. Their level of knowledge and problem-solving skills really helped us get through some hurdles during negotiations that ultimately got us through the finish line. I highly recommend Viking M&A and look forward to doing business with them again soon in the near future."

Jacob Middleton and Larry (Tripp) Lawson III of Viking Mergers were the advisors on the transaction. If you are interested in a no-cost, no-obligation business valuation for your property management business, please contact Viking Mergers & Acquisitions.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, 50% of Viking's brokers are former business owners. Viking has an 85% close rate, representing over 800 successful transactions.

vikingmergers.com

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions