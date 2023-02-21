Viking M&A Assists with Acquisition of Respected Pool Company

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions of Tampa, Florida, announces the successful acquisition of a respected and well-established Florida commercial pool service business.

In business since 1982, the Company offers its customers consistent quality service with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the pool industry. The Company gained a strong reputation across South Florida for quality, on-time pool service with expert customer service detail. From repairing and restoring to maintaining and servicing, this Company carries a significant footprint in the South Florida commercial pool service market.

The purchasers, a family from the Northeast with experience in the industry, moved their lives down to Florida to buy the business and are committed to continuing the Company's reputation and extending its legacy.

Jacob Middleton of Viking Mergers was the advisor on the transaction.

Middleton commented, "The seller experienced a meaningful connection with the purchasers, as they reminded him of his young entrepreneurial self. It was a fulfilling transaction for all parties."

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, 50% of Viking's brokers are former business owners. Viking has represented over 800 successful transactions.

