Viking M&A Assists with Acquisition of Sencommunications, Inc.

News provided by

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

07 Jun, 2023, 06:00 ET

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions of Tampa, Florida, announces the successful acquisition of longstanding technology reseller, Sencomm.

TAMPA, Fla., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers and Acquisitions announces the successful acquisition of Sencommunications, Inc. (Sencomm), a value-add reseller of business communications products and services. Founded in 1989, Sencomm was a nationally certified woman-owned business (WBE) and woman-owned small business (WOSB) based in Tampa, Florida. Since the acquisition, Sencomm is now certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). The business supports over 500 federal, state, and local entities and provides products and services to 42% of the Fortune 500 Companies.

Throughout the process, the seller emphasized the importance of identifying a buyer committed to continuing Sencomm's customer-centric operating philosophy. Over the years, Sencomm has scaled and built its business by providing personalized services and solutions to meet customers' unique needs while remaining true to its heritage, family legacy, and long-term employee and customer relationships.

Sencommunications Inc. was acquired by Dayo Olabisi, CEO of Tixzy, a strategic buyer located in the Southeast that provides information security and risk management, cloud computing, and data analytics services.

Mr. Olabisi stated he will "maintain Sencomm's organizational structure while making investments to improve internal computing infrastructure, processes, and procedures, leveraging automation, growing our sales team and expertise, and diversifying the support and services offered, to include services and support provided by Sencomm sister company, Tixzy Consulting." Through the due diligence process, it became evident to both the buyer and the sellers that Viking M&A found a seamless match.

Larry (Tripp) Lawson III and Andrew Hakkarainen of Viking Mergers were the advisors on the transaction.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions 
Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, 50% of Viking's Advisors are former business owners. Viking has an 85% close rate, representing over 800 successful transactions.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

