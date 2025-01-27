Viking M&A Closes $115 Million in Q4 2024 Transactions, Driven by Election Effect and Strong Market Outlook for 2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions celebrated a highly successful Q4 in 2024, closing 19 deals on behalf of its clients with a total transaction value of $115 million.

This achievement not only highlights the firm's expertise servicing closely-held businesses in the lower middle market but also reflects broader market dynamics following the 2024 election and the evolving economic landscape.

2025 M&A Outlook for the Lower Middle Market

While much of 2024 saw a flat M&A market due to economic uncertainty, the post-election environment created a surge in activity.

"Normally, we see an uptick in inquiries from business owners in mid-January and February as New Year's resolutions take effect," said Jay Offerdahl, President of Viking Mergers & Acquisitions. "But in the fourth quarter of 2024, inbound inquiries increased substantially after the election results.

"The election reassured many entrepreneurs, particularly regarding long-term capital gains taxes, which were at risk of rising from 20% to 39.6%. With the tax policy stabilized, their confidence has renewed, and many are saying, 'If I'm ever going to exit, I should do it in the next four years.'"

In a recent blog post, Viking expanded on the impact of the election of President Trump and the firm's expectations of the M&A Market for Lower Middle Market businesses in 2025. Visit https://www.vikingmergers.com/blog/2025-ma-outlook-lower-middle-market/ for the full analysis.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides M&A services to small and middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, Viking is one of the largest business brokers in the southeast U.S. The firm has successfully sold over 850 businesses with an 85% close rate, at an average of 96% of the listing price. Visit https://www.vikingmergers.com to request a free confidential business valuation or to get more information.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions