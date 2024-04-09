Viking M&A Facilitates and Announces Acquisition of Premier Maritime Training School

TAMPA, Fla., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Sea School, a premier maritime training institution, by Mason Christensen and Duncan Hamilton of The Kimberton Group. Founded in 1977, Sea School has been a cornerstone in the maritime licensing and education sector, recognized for its comprehensive U.S. Coast Guard-approved courses and exceptional instructional quality.

Sea School has been instrumental in shaping the careers of mariners across the United States for over four decades. With origins in St. Petersburg, Florida, the school has expanded to seven physical locations and developed a robust online presence to serve students nationwide. Sea School distinguishes itself in maritime education by providing in-house courses, exams, and drug testing services, cementing its position as the premier destination for nautical training. Embodying their motto, "We hold your hand until you hold a license," they prioritize personalized support for their students.

The school's notable achievements include being the first to receive U.S. Coast Guard authorization to teach the Operator of Uninspected Passenger Vessels (OUPV) course and proctor the approved exam. This dedication to pioneering education has resulted in Sea School accounting for approximately 45% of all USCG licenses issued in the U.S.

Owner Jean Wahl and her family have decided to pass the torch to Mason Christensen and Duncan Hamilton, confident in their ability to continue and expand upon the legacy established by her late husband, Ron Wahl. "As everyone knows, this company has been my family's lifelong passion. I'm pleased with the team of Duncan and Mason and have full confidence in their ability to carry on our 47-year commitment to the maritime industry, including continuing with the Sea School name," articulated Wahl. Mason and Duncan bring experience in operations and finance and are committed to ushering in the next wave of growth at Sea School.

Both gentlemen expressed their excitement and honor in taking the helm of Sea School. "As I transition from active duty, I am thrilled to bring my passion and experience to Sea School," shared Duncan. "Mason and I are genuinely honored to be joining this remarkable family, and we are eager to become an integral part of the community that the Wahls have built over the past four-plus decades."

Advisors Andrew Hakkarainen and Max Roix from Viking Mergers & Acquisitions facilitated this transaction, ensuring a seamless handover that honors the institution's history while looking forward to a future of growth and innovation under new leadership.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, 70% of Viking's brokers are former business owners. Viking has an 85% close rate, representing over 850 successful transactions.

About The Kimberton Group

The Kimberton Group is a holding company that invests in lower middle-market businesses. The Kimberton Group was founded in 2023 by Mason Christensen and Duncan Hamilton.

