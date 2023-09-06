Viking M&A Welcomes New Advisor

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions Celebrates the Addition of Advisor Mike McCoy to the South Florida Team.

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike McCoy is no stranger to the intricacies of business ownership and M&A. As a young professional, he audited substantial transactions at one of the Big Four accounting firms, Ernst & Young and later dabbled in buy- and sell-side quality of earnings for various transactions. It began a journey that would expose Mike to the relentless pace of mergers and acquisitions, a realm where he would thrive.

Mike went on to work for the 2nd-largest RV group in the country, where he was part of the M&A team. This role led to volumes of hands-on experience in the field. Reflecting on his time at Blue Compass RV, Mike recalls, "I was part of a small team responsible for the full deal cycle. From identifying potential targets to closing deals."

Mike's stint at Blue Compass wasn't just a job; it was a masterclass in business acquisition. While the rapid expansion was impressive, the stories, challenges, and personal connections behind each acquisition left a lasting impact on Mike.

Climbing the corporate ladder has never been the driving force behind Mike's career choices. His transition from an accounting background with EY to mergers and acquisitions came from a place of genuine interest. Mike thrived in the dynamic environment of M&A, relishing the opportunity to connect with individuals and the stories behind every transaction. Mike says, "In M&A, when done right, you find two winners, no losers. It's a testament to the power of mutual benefit."

So, what brought Mike to Viking? He is great friends with Viking's Tripp Lawson and Christian Aunspaugh from their college career and has known Larry Lawson for over a decade. The friendships forged during those years lasted, and his admiration for Viking's dedication to their clients and the industry kept growing. This blend of professional respect and personal history made Viking a logical next step for Mike.

His current role at Viking blends two facets of Mike's personality. On one hand, there's the accountant, deeply entrenched in numbers, audits, and due diligence. On the other, there's Mike, the people person who loves hearing entrepreneurs' stories, understanding their struggles, and celebrating their triumphs.

As an Advisor for Viking M&A in South Florida, Mike is more than the sum of his professional achievements. He is also a testament to the power of genuine connections and unwavering dedication, making him a great asset to his clients and the Viking team.

Advice for South Florida Business Owners Thinking of Selling

Whether you're interested in embarking on a new chapter of your career, ready for retirement, or want to capitalize on your success, Mike emphasizes the importance of knowing the value of your business. Once Viking M&A performs a valuation of your business, you will have the needed information to understand your standing in the market, and help the team advise you on best next steps.

Advice for Those Considering Buying a South Florida Business

As a fourth-generation Floridian, Mike has lived in Orlando, Tampa, & Tallahassee. He has called South Florida home for four years. "All locations are special, but South Florida is my favorite, and the state of Florida is an outstanding state for entrepreneurs and business." When you work with Viking, we take the time to identify the right business – one that will provide existing infrastructure, reduced risk, and immediate cash flow.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, 50% of Viking's Advisors are former business owners. Viking has an 85% close rate, representing over 800 successful transactions.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions