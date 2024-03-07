Viking Mergers & Acquisitions Announces Acquisition of SureClean Solutions LLC in The Villages, Florida

TAMPA, Fla., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions is proud to announce the successful acquisition of SureClean Solutions LLC, a leading provider of carpet, tile, grout, and hard surface cleaning services, by individual buyer Jonathan Govan. Located in The Villages, Florida, SureClean Solutions has established a remarkable reputation, evidenced by over 1,200 5-star Google reviews.

Founded in 2010 by Barbara and Douglas McKeever, SureClean Solutions has become the premier service provider in its sector, offering a wide range of services and a best-in-class customer experience supported by experienced technicians, top-notch equipment, and well-integrated field service management technology. The McKeevers, bringing a lifetime of service industry experience into the business, successfully grew SureClean from the ground up, emphasizing the untapped potential for future growth under new ownership.

As the McKeevers transition into retirement to spend more time with family, Jonathan Govan steps in as the new owner. Mr. Govan, a software engineer from Atlanta, sought to leave the corporate world behind and fulfill his entrepreneurial dreams by purchasing a service business. With plans to leverage his technical background, Mr. Govan aims to expand SureClean's reach and continue delivering exceptional service to its customers.

Mr. Govan utilized an SBA loan for the business acquisition. Lender Will Tinsley of First Internet Bank explains, "When using SBA financing for acquisition, success is dependent upon a motivated/organized buyer, responsive seller, knowledgeable and involved advisor, and a seasoned SBA acquisition lender. We definitely had a dream team on this transaction!"

The acquisition is particularly noteworthy given The Villages' status as the fastest-growing metro area of the last decade, according to the Census Bureau. This 55-plus master-planned community north of Orlando has seen rapid population and economic growth, providing a fertile ground for businesses like SureClean Solutions. With a growing customer base in a booming local market, SureClean is positioned for continued success and expansion.

Jacob Middleton and Andrew Hakkarainen of Viking M&A were the advisors on the transaction, exemplifying Viking's continued dedication to facilitating successful business transitions and matching passionate entrepreneurs with established companies poised for growth.

"From day one, we felt comfortable with Viking Mergers and Acquisitions, especially with the advisors assigned to our case," recalls Mr. McKeever. "They sincerely expressed an interest in us as people first, not just another business, and had a genuine excitement to help make our dream of retirement a reality. The same can be said for our buyer, who was also treated respectfully by these two gentlemen."

Mr. McKeever emphasizes, "Jacob Middleton and Andrew Hakkarainen exhibited a high level of professionalism from the valuation to qualifying a prospect, due diligence, and onto the closing. Since it can be a long process, there are bound to be some tough days. However, they both had a calm, confident demeanor that never wavered and helped us traverse some bumpy roads that eventually led us across the finish line."

"Jacob & Andrew were amazing," agrees Mrs. McKeever. "I highly recommend Viking for selling or buying a company. They were professional & went beyond what I expected. Thanks for finding the perfect buyer & helping make our selling process a good experience."

