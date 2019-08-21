Viking Mergers & Acquisitions Announces Expansion of Their Charleston, South Carolina Office

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions, a well-known business brokerage firm serving businesses in the Southeast, has officially announced the expansion of their Charleston, South Carolina office. Ben Knight, Managing Partner of Viking Mergers & Acquisitions Charleston, recently announced the expansion. "As we continue to build on the success we have experienced since entering the Charleston market 18 months ago, we recognized the need for more space. A larger office, approximately three times the size of our current office, recently became available in the eWall Street complex, so we responded accordingly."

Knight continued, "This expansion aligns perfectly with our goal to provide the most professional representation to business owners seeking to exit their business in the Low Country. In addition, we will soon announce the addition of a least one more broker to our staff."

About Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

Founded in 1996, Viking Mergers & Acquisitions was established with the vision of providing customized exit strategies and M&A mitigation to small and middle market business owners. Since their inception, Viking Mergers & Acquisitions has sold over 500 businesses across the Southeast. Their intermediaries have hundreds of years of collective experience in business transactions and over 50% have owned a business of their own. Viking proudly boasts a closing rate that is 3x the national average and businesses that sell for 96% of their asking price.

To learn more about Viking Mergers & Acquisitions Charleston, please contact their office today at (843) 405-8575 or visit their website www.vikingmergers.com to see active business listings or request a valuation for your business.

