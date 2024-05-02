Viking Mergers & Acquisitions Announces Successful Acquisition of Admar Diagnostic Instruments, Inc. by Pilar Capital

TAMPA, Fla., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Admar Diagnostic Instruments, Inc., also known as Admar Neuro, by Adriana Muñoz of Pilar Capital. The transaction was facilitated by Viking M&A's seasoned advisors, Robert Lugo and Max Roix, whose expertise and dedication were instrumental in aligning the visions and expectations of both parties.

"It was a pleasure dealing with Robert Lugo who helped us sell our business. Robert was very professional and worked extremely hard to get this accomplished," said Richard Weiss, founder of Admar Neuro.

Since its establishment in 1984 by Mr. Weiss, Admar Neuro has been a leader in the neurodiagnostic instrument industry. The company's commitment to providing high-quality, refurbished neurodiagnostic instruments and repair services has earned it a loyal customer base across the United States and Europe. Admar Neuro's success story is a testament to its motto, "Second Hand, not Second Best."

The decision to pass the reins to Ms. Muñoz comes after a careful and deliberate search for the right successor to continue the legacy of excellence and customer dedication cultivated by Mr. Weiss. With her extensive experience in healthcare and fresh vision for expansion, Ms. Muñoz is poised to lead Admar Neuro into new markets and opportunities.

Ms. Muñoz's leadership is supported by her deep understanding of the industry and a shared passion for the business, mirroring the dedication Weiss has shown throughout his tenure. This acquisition represents a strategic growth opportunity and ensures the continuation of the high-quality service that Admar Neuro's clients have come to expect.

With the Admar Neuro office located in Wellington, Florida, this acquisition occurs in one of Florida's fastest-growing counties during an increased overall demand for medical products due to an aging population and rising health consciousness. Under its new leadership, Admar Neuro is well-placed to capitalize on these expanding market conditions.

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions is proud to have contributed to this transaction and looks forward to seeing Admar Neuro thrive under Ms. Muñoz's leadership, bringing innovative solutions and continued excellence to the neurodiagnostic community.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, 70% of Viking's brokers are former business owners. Viking has an 85% close rate, representing over 850 successful transactions. Visit https://vikingmergers.com for more information.

