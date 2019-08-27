Viking Mergers & Acquisitions Announces the Addition of Bruce Petty to Their Charleston, South Carolina Office

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruce Petty, a seasoned IT executive focused on healthcare, universities, and Fortune 500 CPG companies, has joined the Viking Mergers & Acquisitions Charleston team as a Senior Advisor.

Ben Knight, Managing Partner of Viking M&A's Charleston office stated, "Bruce has had a long, distinguished career in consultative selling, which will transfer well in our approach with business owners seeking an exit strategy. By learning our proven process, this transferable skill will allow Bruce to serve his clients with the goal to maximize the sale price of their largest asset."

Petty commented, "I'm proud to be part of the Southeast's most successful M&A firm and greatly admire Viking's empathetic, hands-on processes that ensure clients achieve their goals with their most valuable assets. When you talk with people from Viking, their values and devotion to serving their clients at the highest level is clear, and I'm honored to help drive their expansion in Charleston."

About Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

Founded in 1996, Viking Mergers & Acquisitions was established with the vision of providing customized exit strategies and M&A mitigation to small and middle market business owners. Since their inception, Viking Mergers & Acquisitions has sold over 500 businesses across the Southeast. Their intermediaries have hundreds of years of collective experience in business transactions and over 50% have owned a business of their own. Viking proudly boasts a closing rate that is 3x the national average and businesses that sell for 96% of their asking price.

To learn more about Viking Mergers & Acquisitions Charleston, please contact their office today at (843) 405-8575 or visit their website www.vikingmergers.com to see active business listings or request a valuation for your business.

