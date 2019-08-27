Viking Mergers & Acquisitions Announces the Opening of Their Raleigh, North Carolina Office

RAELIGH, N.C., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions, a well-known business brokerage firm serving business owners in the Southeast United States, has officially opened the doors to their Raleigh, North Carolina office. Viking has had a dramatic growth, opening seven new offices across the Carolinas, Florida, and Tennessee in the past four years. Dan Wilson will be joining the team as the Managing Partner of the Viking Raleigh office and will be representing entrepreneurs in the Triangle area. Wilson comes to Viking with an extensive background in entrepreneurship and IT service and support as the previous owner and founder of a reputable managed IT service provider located in NC. Throughout his 16 years of entrepreneurship, Wilson has experienced the facilitation and process of multiple merger and acquisition deals.

Wilson's knowledge as a previous business owner gives him hands-on experience in assisting other entrepreneurs in planning their exit strategies. "Since I have been a business owner myself, I have seen the firsthand struggles and pitfalls surrounding the sale of a business. I am making it my mission to guide and protect business owners with the single largest financial transaction of their lives," says Wilson. "I want to bring professional and confidential representation to a segment of the Raleigh market where it is hard to come by."

About Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions was founded in 1996 by father-son team, Brad and Jay Offerdahl. For over 23 years, Viking Mergers & Acquisitions has strived to provide customized exit strategies and M&A representation to family owned, small and middle market business owners of the Southeast. Having closed over 500 successful business sale transactions, Viking boasts a closing rate of nearly 3x the national average and is proud to be among the top 2% of M&A brokers in the nation. Their intermediaries have hundreds of years of collective experience in business transactions and over 50% have owned a business of their own.

To learn more about Viking Mergers & Acquisitions, please contact their office today at (704) 676-0940 or visit their website to see active business listings or request a valuation for your business.

