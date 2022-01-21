VIKING MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF CREATIVE SPORTS ENTERPRISES

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions is pleased to announce the sale and acquisition of Creative Sports Enterprises. The founding owners and operators of this business have maneuvered with the industry from starting as a sports card trading business to a multi-million-dollar sports memorabilia, private signings, and sports product wholesaler company. This 30-year authentic sports memorabilia business strictly sells hand-signed memorabilia, sports novelties, authentic merchandise, and other sporting products and collectibles, encompassing most major national sports and athletes within the United States.

This transaction gave the founding owners, two brothers, the peace of mind that the success of their business would continue, by selling the business to another brother partnership that would keep true to the same company values that they had established over the last three decades. Larry (Tripp) Lawson III and Christian Aunspaugh of Viking Mergers of Florida led the transaction.

"This transaction was a true test of the Viking Mergers & Acquisitions process and how our team vets potential purchasers to ensure the best fit for our clients and their legacy." said Lawson

About Viking Mergers & Acquisitions: Viking Mergers & Acquisitions was established in 1996, with the vision of providing customized exit strategies and M&A services to middle market business owners. Since their inception, Viking Mergers & Acquisitions has sold over 700 businesses across the Southeast. Their advisors have hundreds of years of collective experience and nearly 75% have owned a business of their own. Viking proudly boasts a closing rate that is 3x the national average and businesses that sell on average for 96% of their asking price.

