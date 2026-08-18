Viking Mergers & Acquisitions Expands Florida Leadership Team Amid Rising Demand for M&A Advisory Services

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions is excited to announce the promotion of Jacob Middleton to Associate Partner out of the Tampa office. Middleton's advancement reflects Viking's commitment to developing internal talent and delivering exceptional service for lower- and middle-market business owners. Since joining Viking in 2021, he has continued to grow into his role as an integral member of the team by leading his colleagues and his clients through the transaction process, achieving the best possible outcomes for a multitude of business owners across diverse industries.

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions Expands Florida Leadership Team with Promotion of Jacob Middleton to Associate Partner

"Jacob has consistently demonstrated his ability to bring clarity to complex transactions. His promotion is a testament to his dedication and ability to build trust with his colleagues, clients, and key members of our operations," said Larry Lawson II, President, Viking Florida Division. "His advancement to an Associate Partner will continue to enhance our Florida Division's capabilities in delivering exceptional value to business owners across the state."

Middleton has effectively established relationships with business owners throughout Florida by drawing on both his professional background and personal experiences. Growing up as the son of an entrepreneurial father and having worked in a variety of service industries, he has an innate understanding of the sacrifices and commitments business owners make on behalf of their teams, clients, and families. This perspective has fueled his passion for helping business owners navigate their transactions and transitions. Through his role at Viking, he has found a platform to put this passion into practice, advising entrepreneurs through successful exits.

Prior to joining Viking, Middleton launched his career at a global commercial real estate firm, where he assisted in facilitating brokerage activity, investment strategy, and marketing initiatives for clients in a variety of industries. He later served within a lead sales role for a Fortune 500 building materials and supplies company, managing key sales initiatives for major account executives of national homebuilders throughout West Florida. His unique experiences have enabled him to excel in a variety of transactions across industries that require profound empathy and expertise.

During his 5 years in the Viking Tampa office, Middleton has strengthened his skill set while also identifying, hiring, and mentoring team members to grow the Viking Florida footprint; a true indication of his leadership ability. He has played a vital role in numerous transactions, helping formalize successful acquisitions and vital business transitions. In his new role as Associate Partner, Middleton will continue as a leader within Viking and the firm's growth trajectory, all while serving sellers and buyers across industries, helping facilitate transactions from inception to closing.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions Florida Division

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions, with offices strategically located throughout Florida, supports business owners with annual revenues ranging from $2M to $250M. Viking offers complimentary business valuation services, ongoing valuation updates, and comprehensive exit planning and strategy for small and middle-market business owners.

As one of the largest and most successful mergers and acquisitions firms in the United States, Viking is headquartered in Tampa, FL, and Charlotte, NC. The firm has offices strategically positioned across the U.S., providing exceptional brokerage services as well as mergers & acquisitions advisory work. Over the past three decades, Viking has successfully sold over 950 businesses, achieving a closing ratio of nearly four times the industry average. Viking consistently maintains an impressive 85% closing rate, securing sellers an average of 96% of their asking price.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions