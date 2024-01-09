Viking Mergers & Acquisitions Facilitates Acquisition of Commercial Pool Company in Southwest Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of a leading commercial pool service business in Southwest Florida. The transaction represents a significant achievement for all parties involved.

The sellers, a dedicated husband-and-wife team, have been at the helm of the business for nearly a decade, transforming it into a dominant force within its geographical area. When they determined it was time to begin a new chapter, their primary goal was to find a buyer who would maintain the quality of service and care they have always provided for their customers and staff.

The buyers, another husband-and-wife team, bring a unique perspective to this venture. With a background in Michigan's automotive industry, the buyer had spent most of his life working long hours to manage businesses and build relationships for dealerships. He was ready to build something for himself and his family. They had been considering a move to Southwest Florida for several years, and when they came across this business, they knew it was the right one. This acquisition allows them to make their long-desired move, build a family business, and enjoy more time together.

The buyer stated, "Purchasing a new business, let alone your first one, could be a daunting experience. Fortunately, Jacob Middleton was there for us every step of the way. His expertise and ability to manage all aspects of the process were second to none. Without his assistance and knowledge, I truly believe that we would not have been able to complete this process and would not be living our dream as new business owners. Many thanks to Jacob Middleton and his team at Viking Mergers and Acquisitions."

This acquisition is more than just a business deal; it's a significant life change for both the buyers and sellers. The buyers are excited to take over a successful business that aligns with their family goals. At the same time, the sellers are happy to hand over their company to a team that shares their values and commitment to service.

The sellers stated, "Thank you to Viking for making this 'life changing' event happen on time and for the skill and professionalism demonstrated throughout the process. In my many decades of working with countless people and teams around the world, I can and do sincerely say that Jacob Middleton outperformed everyone I've ever worked with."

Jacob Middleton and Tripp Lawson of Viking Mergers & Acquisitions were the advisors on the transaction. Viking M&A is proud to have facilitated this transition and looks forward to seeing the business's continued success under its new ownership.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, 50% of Viking's brokers are former business owners. Viking has an 85% close rate within the first seven months of the list date, representing over 800 successful transactions.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions