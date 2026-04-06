Viking Mergers & Acquisitions Opens Memphis Office to Serve Founder-Led Businesses Across the Mid-South

New office reflects rising need for succession and M&A guidance in founder-led companies

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions has opened a new office in Memphis, Tenn., with Managing Partner Kyle Kerrigan leading the firm's expansion into West Tennessee. The opening reflects the Memphis metro area's strategic importance as a market where infrastructure, industry diversity, and a deep base of privately held businesses are creating meaningful opportunities for ownership transitions and M&A activity in the lower middle market.

Viking M&A Proudly Launches New Office in Memphis, Tenn.

"The Memphis market stood out because it's not a one-industry market," Kerrigan said. "It has the logistics backbone people know, but it also has manufacturing, healthcare, distribution, and a strong foundation of service businesses across the region. That combination creates the kind of privately-held-business community where local owners need thoughtful transition guidance and where buyers are willing to pay attention."

Memphis has become one of the most strategically important business hubs in the region, with strength in supply chain and logistics, advanced manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, and professional and business services.

"This is a market with real depth," Kerrigan said. "You have long-established private companies, strong transportation and industrial infrastructure, and an advisory community that understands how important planning is for business owners. Many founders don't start preparing early enough, so having a local presence matters. It allows us to have better conversations sooner and help owners think through value, timing, and the kind of outcome they want for the business they've built."

Kerrigan opened Viking's Nashville office in 2021 and has led the firm's efforts in Middle Tennessee since that time. Before joining Viking, he led international transactions for GNC and previously held leadership roles with FedEx, United Technologies, and Carrier. The Memphis opening is Viking's 19th location and its fourth office opened in Tennessee in less than five years.

With the new office, Viking is strengthening its presence in a market where privately held business owners and their advisors increasingly need coordinated guidance around succession, sale preparation and buyer alignment.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions in Memphis, TN

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions in Memphis, TN, supports business owners with annual revenues ranging from $2M to $250M. Viking offers complimentary business valuation services, ongoing valuation updates, and comprehensive exit planning and strategy for small and middle-market business owners.

As one of the largest and most successful mergers and acquisitions firms in the United States, Viking is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., and Tampa, Fla. The firm boasts 19 offices strategically located across the U.S., providing exceptional brokerage services and mergers and acquisitions advisory services. Over the past 30 years, Viking has successfully sold more than 950 businesses, achieving a closing ratio more than three times the industry average. Viking consistently maintains an impressive 85% closing rate, securing sellers an average of 96% of their asking price.

Visit https://www.vikingmergers.com/market/business-brokers-memphis-tn/ to request a confidential, complimentary business valuation or for more information about selling or buying a business.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions