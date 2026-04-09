Calcutta Marine International Acquires Andros Boatworks, Preserving Legacy Brand and Expanding Growth Opportunities

Deal Facilitated by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

SARASOTA, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Calcutta Marine International LLC has acquired Andros Boatworks Inc. in a strategic transaction that brings together two prominent Sarasota boat manufacturers. The acquisition preserves Andros Boatworks' well-established boat brand maintains team continuity, and positions both companies for growth in the marine industry.

Calcutta Marine International Acquires Andros Boatworks.

Founded more than two decades ago by the Eggebrecht family, Andros Boatworks quickly established itself at the forefront of custom boat design and is known for its hands-on customer relationships and boats built for serious anglers and offshore adventurers, establishing a distinct and respected position in the market. Under Calcutta Marine International's ownership, the Andros brand will maintain its own line of boats, allowing the business to build on its legacy while entering a new phase of growth.

The transaction also keeps the Andros family and team intact, an outcome that supports continuity for customers, employees, and the broader business. Both companies share deeply aligned values centered on craftsmanship, honesty, and long-term customer relationships, making the acquisition a natural fit. Together, the brands offer complementary product lines that strengthen Calcutta's overall portfolio while preserving what makes Andros distinctive.

Larry "Tripp" Lawson III, Christian Aunspaugh, and Jacob Middleton of Viking Mergers & Acquisitions facilitated the acquisition between Andros and Calcutta.

"This was an opportunity to bring together two companies with strong brands, mutual values, and clear strategic alignment," said Lawson. "Calcutta is well-positioned to continue the Andros legacy, support its team, and build on the strengths that made the business successful."

The deal reflects the kind of outcome many founder-led business owners seek: a transition that goes beyond financial terms to protect the brand, preserve company culture, and create long-term opportunity. For Andros Boatworks, the acquisition ensures the brand will continue under new ownership with the benefit of shared operational strengths and expanded support.

"This is a proud moment for Sarasota," said Andy Eggebrecht, President of Andros Boatworks. "Two local companies with deep roots in this community are coming together to build something even stronger. We're excited for what's ahead."

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions Florida Division

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions, with offices strategically located throughout Florida, supports business owners with annual revenues ranging from $2M to $250M. Viking offers complimentary business valuation services, ongoing valuation updates, and comprehensive exit planning and strategy for small and middle-market business owners.

As one of the largest and most successful mergers and acquisitions firms in the United States, Viking is headquartered in Charlotte, NC, and Tampa, FL. The firm boasts 19 offices strategically positioned across the U.S., providing exceptional brokerage services as well as mergers & acquisitions advisory work. Over the past three decades, Viking has successfully sold over 950 businesses, achieving a closing ratio of nearly four times the industry average. Viking consistently maintains an impressive 85% closing rate, securing sellers an average of 96% of their asking price.

Visit https://www.vikingmergers.com to request a confidential, complimentary business valuation or to access more information regarding selling or buying a business.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions