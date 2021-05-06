ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers and Acquisitions proudly announces the sale of High Country Truck and Vans, Inc. to HCTV Ventures, LLC (an Asheville, NC area company).

High Country Truck and Vans, owned and operated by James (Jim) and Richard (Rick) Cardillo, has operated as a family business since the 1970's. Jim and Rick's father founded the business in South Florida where it operated until 1996 when the brothers decided to relocate to Western North Carolina.

Known as the leading reseller of light duty commercial grade vehicles in the region, High Country Truck and Van was acquired by HCTV Ventures a family business led by James Poole. Acting as a principal and managing partner of the business, James looks forward to continuing the legacy of the Cardillos and to growing and expanding the business.

Jeff and Eric McKeehan, of Viking – Asheville, NC, were the exclusive advisors on the transaction. Legal support was provided by Providence Law Group. Buyer financing was provided by Live Oak Bank.

Founded in 1996 Viking Mergers & Acquisitions was established with the vision of providing customized exit strategies and M&A services to middle market business owners. Since their inception, Viking Mergers & Acquisitions has sold over 600 businesses. Viking Senior Advisors have 334 years of collective experience in business transactions and over 75% have owned a business of their own. Viking proudly boasts a closing rate that is 3x the national average.

