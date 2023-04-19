Viking Represents Foodservice & Restaurant Supply in Sale to Innovative Foodservice Group

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers and Acquisitions ("Viking") is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Foodservice & Restaurant Supply ("FRS") by The Innovative Foodservice Group ("IFG").

FRS has a 50-year history as a closely-held business providing high-quality foodservice equipment and supplies to restaurants and institutions throughout the Carolinas, and in that time has grown to four strategic locations. IFG is a leading distributor of equipment, supplies, and smallwares to clients throughout the foodservice industry.

FRS was represented by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions. Commenting on the experience, co-owner Carl Novit said, "We were extremely pleased with the Viking team, whose expertise and professionalism were critical to the success of the transaction," while co-owner Don Ball added, "We were fortunate to have found a firm with such deep business experience and long track record of success to manage the process."

"We are thrilled to have worked with Carl and Don to get the outcome they were seeking," said Mike Donahue, Viking's Lead Partner on the engagement, adding, "The IFG team was great to work with and their culture is the perfect fit for Don, Carl, and their FRS colleagues."

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to lower middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, many of Viking's brokers are themselves former business owners. Viking has an 85% close rate, representing over 800 successful transactions across the Southeast United States.

