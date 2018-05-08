Viking Technology Introduces VT-PM Family of NVMe U.2 Persistent Memory Drives

The new VT-PM8 and VT-PM16 drives' U.2 NVMe PCIe interface allows enterprise customers to use persistent memory, unseen in the market today. Previous persistent memory architectures using DDR4 module interfaces can limit the ability of plug-and-play capability. By offering persistent memory with the industry standard NVMe interface, customers are able to access memory via normal block or programmed I/O byte addressable access, without special firmware or hardware requirements.

"Our customers have been asking for better solutions that ease the integration of persistent memory technologies into their enterprise storage platforms," said Hamid Shokrgozar, president, Viking Technology. "We've expanded our roadmap to include the VT-PM family of products to address this need and believe this will help drive greater adoption of persistent memory technologies for the enterprise server and storage markets."

Similar to non-volatile dual in-line memory modules (NVDIMMs), the VT-PM8 and VT-PM16 are built with DRAM memory technology, NAND flash memory and an on-board energy source to preserve data integrity in the event of a power failure. Unlike NVDIMMs, the VT-PM16 supports hot-swap applications and sits in the drive bay, allowing for easy access and serviceability. The VT-PM drives are also designed and optimized for enterprise applications and integration with a wide range of features such as dual port (2x2) or single port (x4) modes, delivering high performance and endurance. The unlimited endurance and dual port capabilities of the VT-PM drives makes them ideal for high availability systems with dual nodes. Additional applications and use cases include metadata storage, read/write logging, database read logs, and journaling. These applications are important for data centers, hyper scale and HCI infrastructure, enterprise storage and servers.

Sales and product information are available at: www.vikingtechnology.com, via email at sales@vikingtechnology.com or by calling (714) 913-2200.

About Viking Technology

Viking Technology is a global technology leader in the fields of RF, Optical, Microelectronics and Memory/Storage technologies. With over 25 years of experience in Engineering, Design, Manufacturing and Test, Viking Technology has produced some of the most innovative OEM solutions for the embedded/industrial, medical, telecommunications, and military/aerospace markets. In the field of Memory engineering, Viking Technology specializes in Non-Volatile DIMMs (NVDIMM), Solid State Drives (SSD), and DRAM solutions. Products include embedded flash solutions such as eUSB, Secure Digital (SD), mSATA, SlimSATA, and M.2 SSD, along with enterprise solutions such as NVDIMM Persistent memory and 2.5in & 1.8in SATA/PCIe/NVMe/SAS SSDs. Viking Technology also offers one of the most comprehensive lines of DRAM solutions, from DDR4 to legacy support of DDR1 in every form factor, including standard, ultra small and custom designs. Viking Technology is a division of Sanmina Corporation (Nasdaq: SANM), a leading Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider. More information is available at www.vikingtechnology.com.

About Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM)

Sanmina Corporation is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest-growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, defense and aerospace, industrial and semiconductor systems, medical, multimedia, computing and storage, automotive and clean technology sectors. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information regarding the company is available at http://www.sanmina.com.

About Radian Memory Systems

Radian Memory Systems, redefining software to enable the next generation of data center Flash storage. By utilizing a system-driven approach to software/firmware memory management, our technology unlocks the native potential of Flash memory to deliver unprecedented performance and cost efficiencies with the functionality required of data center class products. The company's technology and products target system OEMs, cloud and service providers, and licensing to device-based manufacturers to support primary storage requirements throughout the data center. User applications range from the latest webscale and big data frameworks to virtual machines and transaction processing.

