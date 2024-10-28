Viking Therapeutics to Highlight Clinical Data from VK2735 Obesity Program in Presentations at ObesityWeek® 2024

Results from VENTURE Phase 2 Study of Subcutaneous VK2735 in Obese Patients and Phase 1 Trial of Oral VK2735 in Healthy Subjects to be Presented

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. ("Viking") (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that clinical data from the company's VK2735 obesity program will be highlighted in two poster presentations at ObesityWeek® 2024, the annual meeting of the Obesity Society. VK2735 is a dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors being developed for the potential treatment of various metabolic disorders. Viking is evaluating both subcutaneous and oral formulations of VK2735 in clinical trials. ObesityWeek 2024 is being held November 3-6, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas.

One presentation will summarize results from the company's Phase 2 VENTURE clinical trial, which evaluated 13 weeks of weekly treatment with a subcutaneous formulation of VK2735 in obese subjects. A second presentation will highlight results from the company's Phase 1 multiple ascending dose (MAD) clinical trial of an oral tablet formulation of VK2735 dosed daily for 28 days.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Poster Presentation #018:

Title: Results from the 13-Week VENTURE Phase 2 Study of the GLP-1/GIP Co-Agonist VK2735 in Obese Subjects

Presenting Author: Joel Neutel, M.D., Orange County Research Center

Date/Time: Sunday, November 3, 2024, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Central Time

Location: Exhibit Hall 4B of the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

Poster Presentation #017:

Title: First-in-Human Study of an Oral Formulation of the GLP-1/GIP Co-Agonist VK2735 in Healthy Adults

Presenting Author: Joel Neutel, M.D., Orange County Research Center

Date/Time: Sunday, November 3, 2024, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Central Time

Location: Exhibit Hall 4B of the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

About GLP-1 and Dual GLP-1/GIP Agonists

Activation of the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor has been shown to decrease glucose, reduce appetite, lower body weight, and improve insulin sensitivity in patients with type 2 diabetes, obesity, or both. Semaglutide is a GLP-1 receptor agonist that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is currently marketed in various dosage strengths and forms as Ozempic®, Rybelsus®, and Wegovy®. More recently, research efforts have explored the potential co-activation of the glucose-dependent insulinotropic peptide (GIP) receptor as a means of enhancing the therapeutic benefits of GLP-1 receptor activation. Tirzepatide is a dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is currently marketed in various dosage strengths and forms as Mounjaro® and Zepbound®.

About Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel first-in-class or best-in-class therapies for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders, with three compounds currently in clinical trials. Viking's research and development activities leverage its expertise in metabolism to develop innovative therapeutics designed to improve patients' lives. Viking's clinical programs include VK2735, a novel dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors for the potential treatment of various metabolic disorders. Data from a Phase 1 and a Phase 2 trial evaluating VK2735 (dosed subcutaneously) for metabolic disorders demonstrated an encouraging safety and tolerability profile as well as positive signs of clinical benefit. Concurrently, the company is evaluating an oral formulation of VK2735 in a Phase 1 trial. Viking is also developing VK2809, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of lipid and metabolic disorders. The compound successfully achieved both the primary and secondary endpoints in a recently completed Phase 2b study for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis. In a Phase 2a trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated LDL-C, patients who received VK2809 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in LDL-C and liver fat content compared with patients who received placebo. The company's newest program is evaluating a series of internally developed dual amylin and calcitonin receptor agonists (or DACRAs) for the treatment of obesity and other metabolic disorders. In the rare disease space, Viking is developing VK0214, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the potential treatment of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD). In a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with the adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) form of X-ALD, VK0214 was shown to be safe and well-tolerated, while driving significant reductions in plasma levels of very long-chain fatty acids (VLCFAs) and other lipids, as compared to placebo.

For more information about Viking Therapeutics, please visit www.vikingtherapeutics.com.

