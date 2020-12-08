Viko (Dongguan) Optics Technical Co., Ltd. Enters into Licensing Agreement with VIAVI for 3D Sensing Filters

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that Viko (Dongguan) Optics Technical Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of optical components including infrared cut filters, optical low-pass filters and other optical filter products based in China, has agreed to a licensing arrangement for certain use of VIAVI patent-protected low angle shift (LAS) filters used in the field of three-dimensional (3D) sensing technology.

VIAVI is a pioneer and world leader in the field of 3D sensing technology, including state-of the art optical filters. In a typical gesture-recognition system, a light source emits near-infrared light towards a user and an optical filter is used to transmit the emitted light that is reflected by the user to a 3D image sensor, while substantially blocking ambient light. VIAVI's patented optical filters achieve superior optical performance, a desired reduction in filter thickness, and a reduced center wavelength shift with a change in incidence angle of the reflected light.

"VIAVI is proud of its position as a global leader in the thin film optical coating industry," said Oleg Khaykin, President and Chief Executive Officer, VIAVI. "VIAVI's innovative optical design expertise, differentiated global manufacturing capabilities and close collaboration with customers and ecosystem partners combine to position us well to extend our industry leadership to the 3D sensing market."

"Viko Optics is a leading supplier of optical filters in China with a strong focus on applications in consumer electronics," said Yun Xie, Founder and General Manager, Viko (Dongguan) Optics Technical Co., Ltd. "We are pleased collaborate with VIAVI, another industry leader."

The terms and conditions of the licensing arrangement are confidential and are not being disclosed.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

