Villa Sandi Showcases Italian Excellence at the 2026 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

The renowned Italian winery brings its top-tier DOCG sparkling selection to Colorado's premier Wine and Food Festival, highlighting category premiumization and regional terroir

TREVISO, Italy, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Villa Sandi, a historic family-owned winery in Italy's Veneto region and a pioneer of premium Prosecco, is pleased to announce its upcoming presence at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen from June 19–21, 2026.

Marking the estate's first major U.S. consumer activation since fourth-generation family members Diva and Leonardo Moretti Polegato were appointed Vice Presidents in March, the event underscores Villa Sandi's accelerated growth and deepening commitment to the Colorado market as part of its broader U.S. expansion strategy.

At its dedicated table within the Grand Tasting Pavilion, Villa Sandi will immerse attendees in northeastern Italy's finest sparkling terroirs through a tasting of two premier DOCG expressions. The La Rivetta Valdobbiadene Superiore DOCG Cartizze 2024, born from a single vineyard on the Cartizze hill, cru of the Valdobbiadene area, where a special synergy of expertise, land, and vine has enabled the production of a wine with unique features. Alongside it, the Asolo Prosecco Superiore DOCG offers a refined expression known for its freshness, minerality, and elegance. Together, these two wines demonstrate the remarkable depth, versatility, and premium potential of the region's highest-quality sparkling wines.

"The Aspen Food & Wine Classic is the ultimate stage to connect with sophisticated American consumers who appreciate terroir, history and innovation, and I am so excited to be at our table this year to pour these selections and share our story," said Diva Moretti Polegato, Vice President of Villa Sandi. "As our family steps into this next chapter of leadership, our focus is on showcasing the depth, craftsmanship and terroir-driven quality of Italian sparkling wine in the United States. Colorado's wine community has shown a growing appetite for premium Italian wines, and we are thrilled to bring the diverse, elevated expressions of Villa Sandi directly to Aspen's world-class wine and culinary community."

The festival's attendance reflects the long-term vision set by the newly appointed Vice Presidents. With the United States standing out as a top priority for the brand's global export footprint—which spans 130 countries—the estate is actively reshaping how luxury wine drinkers perceive premium Prosecco. By securing a dedicated presence to pour these terroir-driven selections, Villa Sandi highlights its agility and forward-thinking approach under the family's next generation, meeting the demands of a U.S. market that increasingly seeks authentic regional character.

Members of the press and festival attendees can experience the portfolio firsthand by visiting the Villa Sandi table inside the Grand Tasting Pavilion throughout the weekend.

For additional details regarding the featured DOCG selections, or to explore the winery's historic Veneto estates, visit https://www.villasandi.it or follow the journey on Instagram at @villasandi.

About Villa Sandi

Villa Sandi is a family-owned winery based in the Veneto region of Italy, housed in a historic 17th-century Palladian villa. Since its acquisition by the Moretti Polegato family in 1975, the estate has become a benchmark producer of Prosecco and a key ambassador of Italian sparkling wines worldwide. With a presence in over 130 markets and a strong focus on quality, sustainability, and hospitality, Villa Sandi continues to promote the culture and heritage of its territory on a global scale.

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Morgana Germanetto

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SOURCE Villa Sandi