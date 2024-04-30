Villa Vie Odyssey Secures Financing, Enters Dry Dock in Belfast

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Villa Vie Residences, a leading innovator in modern-day residential cruising, announced having secured a Term Loan Facility from funds advised by NRP Maritime Asset Management AS, a Norwegian maritime fund manager, on April 26, 2024. Subsequently, on April 28, the Company's vessel, Odyssey, entered dry-dock and is now scheduled to exit on May 21. Due to operational enhancements aimed at elevating the overall experience and safety of its residents, the departure of Villa Vie Odyssey, originally scheduled for May 15 from Southampton, UK, has been rescheduled to May 30 out of Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The Villa Vie Odyssey, currently undergoing an extensive refurbishment, is set to embark on a transformative journey across seven continents, offering residents an unparalleled lifestyle of luxury and exploration. The ship, formerly known as MS Braemar by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, is undergoing a renovation to elevate the onboard experience to new heights, catering to the sophisticated needs of modern travelers.

"We are excited about our latest accomplishments and our upcoming launch of Villa Vie Odyssey and the enhancements we are making to ensure an exceptional experience for all our residents," said Mikael Petterson, Chief Executive Officer of Villa Vie Residences. "The delay in departure is a necessary operational adjustment aimed at upholding the highest standards of service and safety."

During this period of transition, Villa Vie Residences is fully prepared to assist residents in every aspect of their journey. A dedicated hotline has been established for residents to address any concerns or inquiries related to the rescheduled departure. Additionally, Villa Vie will cover all change fees incurred by residents due to the new departure date.

Residents who wish to experience the Villa Vie Odyssey before departure are invited to participate in ship tours and explore the amenities offered onboard. Tours will be available at the Belfast port, providing residents with a firsthand look at the enhancements being made to the ship.

"Our team is committed to providing personalized assistance and ensuring that our residents have a seamless and enjoyable experience with Villa Vie Residences," said Kathy Villalba, Chief Operating Officer of Villa Vie Residences. "Excitement over our upcoming cruise is growing – with over 80% of our available cabins sold – and continues to increase everyday as we near our departure."

About Villa Vie Residences: Villa Vie Residences takes a creative approach to cruise ship living with the flexibility travelers are seeking today. Villa Vie Residences' extraordinary Continual World Cruise invites travelers to discover more than 425 ports in 147 countries across all seven continents as it circumnavigates the globe every three and a half years. Through its ownership program, travelers can embrace life as a global resident by owning a villa at sea. Those unable to commit to the full world cruise program can curate their own unique journey and purchase segments ranging from 35 to 120 days. The onboard experience features the comforts of home, along with amenities most discerning travelers expect, creating a harmonious blend of convenience and wanderlust fulfillment.

