Villa Vie Residences Takes Delivery of Odyssey Marking a New Era of World Cruising

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Villa Vie Residences , who redesigned the world of modern-day residential cruising, proudly announces the possession of Villa Vie Odyssey, formerly known as MS Braemar by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. The ship, to be christened Odyssey, marks a significant milestone in Villa Vie Residences' commitment to providing an unparalleled worldwide lifestyle.

Villa Vie Odyssey

Villa Vie Odyssey is set to undergo a transformative journey, beginning with an eight-week renovation in Belfast which aims to elevate the onboard experience to new heights, catering to the sophisticated needs of modern travelers. Among the enhancements planned are the creation of a state-of-the-art business center, rejuvenation of the pool deck, a pickleball court, an observation deck, a culinary center, and comprehensive refurbishments of all 480 staterooms, ensuring utmost comfort and style for every resident.

"We are thrilled to announce the possession of the ship and its transformation into Villa Vie Odyssey," said Mikael Petterson, Chief Executive Officer of Villa Vie Residences. "This marks a significant step forward in our journey to provide residents with an unmatched quality of life and flexibility in residential cruising. Villa Vie Odyssey will set a new standard for global exploration, offering residents an exceptional blend of opulence, immersive travel, and personalized service."

Following the refurbishment, Villa Vie Odyssey will set sail from Southampton, England, on May 15th, marking the beginning of an extraordinary three and a half year journey across seven continents. Residents can anticipate a wealth of enriching experiences, from exploring 13 of the 14 Wonders of the World to the most remote tropical beaches – all while enjoying the comforts of home.

Villa Vie Residences has hired Captain Jozo Glavic as Master of Villa Vie Odyssey. Captain Jozo, who brings over 20 years' experience as a global mariner, previously brought the MS Braemar through the Corinth Canal and has successfully completed the last three dry docks.

"We are excited to welcome Captain Jozo to our team and look forward to his leadership as he helms our ship on our global adventure," said Kathy Villalba, Chief Operating Officer of Villa Vie Residences.

About Villa Vie Residences: Villa Vie Residences takes a creative approach to cruise ship living with the flexibility travelers are seeking today. Villa Vie Residences' extraordinary Continual World Cruise invites travelers to discover more than 425 ports in 147 countries across all seven continents as it circumnavigates the globe every three and a half years. Through its ownership program, travelers can embrace life as a global resident by owning a villa at sea. Those unable to commit to the full world cruise program can curate their own unique journey and purchase segments ranging from 35 to 120 days. The onboard experience features the comforts of home, along with amenities most discerning travelers expect, creating a harmonious blend of convenience and wanderlust fulfillment.

