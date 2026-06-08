Village of Adams, Nebraska Transforms Local Government Operations with gWorks Cloud

Part-time village clerk cuts bank reconciliation time by 75% and gains the flexibility to work from anywhere

OMAHA, Neb., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- gWorks, the top-ranked cloud software platform built exclusively for municipalities, counties, and utility districts, today shared that the Village of Adams, Nebraska has dramatically simplified its daily operations since going live on gWorks Cloud in July 2025, including reducing bank reconciliation time from three hours to just 45 minutes. Read more on the testimonial here.

A typical morning at Adams City Hall, where Kendra Jantzen handles resident questions and daily records without missing a beat.

Home to roughly 600 residents, Adams is a close-knit Nebraska community where, as Village Clerk and Treasurer Kendra Jantzen describes it, people know their neighbors and their kids go to small schools. It is also exactly the kind of community gWorks was built to serve; a lean staff managing the full complexity of local government with limited resources and no dedicated IT department.

The Challenge

Like many small villages, Adams relied on a paper-heavy, multi-step system that made routine tasks time-consuming and difficult to manage. Monthly bank reconciliation alone consumed roughly three hours of staff time. Utility billing required navigating multiple steps to reach basic customer information. At the end of each year, the village transported five to six boxes of paper records to the auditor.

For Jantzen, who serves simultaneously as village clerk and treasurer on a part-time schedule, every hour spent on manual processes was an hour unavailable for other community responsibilities.

The Solution

In July 2025, Adams went live on gWorks Cloud, implementing the platform's utility billing, financial management, and FrontDesk citizen engagement tools. The transition consolidated the village's core workflows into a single, integrated system accessible from anywhere with an internet connection.

"It took a little bit, but it was worth the wait. In the end, it's much more efficient, and it's just easier all the way around."

— Kendra Jantzen, Village Clerk and Treasurer, Village of Adams, Nebraska

The Results

The impact was immediate across several areas of daily operations.

Bank reconciliation: What previously took Jantzen approximately three hours now takes around 45 minutes, a reduction of roughly 75%. When residents pay their utility bills online through FrontDesk, those payments flow directly into accounts payable and bank reconciliation automatically, eliminating duplicate data entry.

"It used to take me maybe three hours to bank rec, and now it maybe takes me forty-five minutes. When I only work part-time, I can plan to do multiple things in that morning instead of just bank rec."

— Kendra Jantzen, Village Clerk and Treasurer, Village of Adams, Nebraska

Utility billing: Customer usage data is now visible on a single screen, making it easier to identify unusual consumption and proactively reach out to residents. "When you get your meter reads in, you can see on the software if your customers have used more or less," Jantzen said. "It's easier then to say, this bill is really high, I think you have a toilet or something leaking."

Paperless operations: The village no longer transports physical records to the auditor. Documents are stored and forwarded digitally, eliminating the five to six boxes of paper that previously accompanied the annual audit process.

Remote access: Jantzen can now access the gWorks platform from home, giving her flexibility that was unavailable under the previous system, a meaningful change for a part-time employee managing multiple roles.

Support: When issues arise, gWorks' support team responds quickly. "I feel like people want to help," Jantzen said. "They want you to be successful, and so they're more willing to help you through the process."

Built for Communities Like Adams

"Nobody writes headlines about bank reconciliation. But in a town like Adams, the clerk is also the treasurer and usually wears a few other hats too, and that daily grind eats up their week. When we save Kendra two hours on bank rec, that time goes straight back to the community. That is the work we care about most."

— Moneesh Arora, CEO, gWorks

gWorks currently serves more than 2,000 local governments across 48 states, providing the tools that allow small communities to operate with the efficiency of much larger agencies.

"We have a lot of roles and wear a lot of hats. gWorks has made it more efficient, so we can give more time to other things that need our attention within the community."

— Kendra Jantzen, Village Clerk and Treasurer, Village of Adams, Nebraska

About gWorks

gWorks is the top-ranked cloud software platform built exclusively for municipalities, counties, and utility districts. The company provides cloud-native ERP, accounting, utility billing, payments, asset management, operations, and citizen engagement software purpose-built for local government. Founded in 1978 and based in Omaha, Nebraska, gWorks serves more than 2,000 clients across 48 states. gWorks is part of the portfolio of BV Investment Partners, a private equity firm specializing in technology-enabled business services. Learn more at www.gworks.com.

Contact: Jessica Bauer, Media Relations [email protected] 402-875-6597

SOURCE gWorks