Vilore Foods Brings Día de Muertos to Life with Dual Celebrations in New York City and San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, Vilore Foods , a brand builder and distributor of Hispanic food and beverage products, celebrated Día de Muertos in an unforgettable way in New York City and San Antonio through vibrant large-scale brand experiences that honored Mexican tradition, flavor and cultural pride.

Jumex Catrinas Celebrating Dia de Muertos in Times Square

"Día de Muertos holds a special place in Hispanic culture and is a moment to celebrate those who came before us. From New York City to San Antonio, our goal was to share Hispanic traditions with a wider audience," said Edgar R. Vargas, Director of Growth and Brand Development for Vilore Foods. "These activations are more than events, they allow us to connect with our community, and strengthen bonds, in a meaningful way."

On October 20, New York City's Times Square came alive with a dazzling Día de Muertos celebration featuring Vilore Foods' heritage brands Jumex and La Costeña . Jumex kicked off the evening with a parade of Catrinas, the iconic skeletal figures symbolic of Día de Muertos, accompanied by oversized puppetry and dancers. The hundreds who filled Times Square were invited to participate in the festivities at a free Catrina makeup station, transforming themselves into colorful embodiments of the tradition.

The crowd also had the opportunity to try Jumex's Día de Muertos Special Edition Latabotella drink available in Mango, Peach, Guava, Strawberry-Banana. These special edition cans are available now nationwide at Walmart and local convenience stores.

La Costeña followed with a branded digital altar in the heart of Times Square, giving visitors the opportunity to honor and remember their loved ones. Both brands lit up the city's iconic skyline on a Times Square digital billboard, amplifying celebrations further.

Following the success of the New York City activation, La Costeña and Jumex took the celebration to San Antonio sponsoring Muertos Fest, one of the largest Día de Muertos festivals in Texas. From October 25-26, both brands hosted separate interactive experiences for festivalgoers.

La Costeña unveiled a large digital altar adorned with vibrant Día de Muertos artwork on display, creating a space for thousands of festival attendees to reflect and celebrate their loved ones who have passed. Jumex invited visitors to capture memories at an oversized Catrina photobooth. Both brands offered product samplings, allowing guests to experience the authentic flavors that have made La Costeña and Jumex household staples across generations.

For information about Vilore Foods and their portfolio of brands including La Costeña, Jumex, and more, visit www.vilore.com .

About Vilore Foods®

Since 1982, Vilore Foods has been a trusted partner in the global food market, specializing in the import, distribution, and brand development of culturally connected consumer products. Headquartered in San Antonio, TX, Vilore represents a dynamic portfolio that includes beloved Hispanic brands like La Costeña®, Jumex®, and Totis®, and serves as a strategic distribution partner for global names.

With over four decades of expertise, Vilore Foods offers a robust national distribution network, strong retail partnerships, and an expanding digital presence — redefining what it means to bring Hispanic heritage brands to today's modern, multicultural consumer at scale. From navigating complex supply chains to providing secure storage and reliable delivery, Vilore is committed to helping partners streamline operations, expand their reach, and grow their business.

To learn more about Vilore Foods, visit www.vilore.com .

About Jumex®



Since 1961, Jumex has been sharing the authentic flavors of Mexico with the world through its signature juices, nectars, and beverages. Known for its iconic blue can and commitment to quality, Jumex blends tradition, innovation, and the freshest ingredients to create drinks that connect generations and cultures. Headquartered in Mexico and enjoyed in over 40 countries, Jumex is more than a beverage — it's a taste of heritage. From our carefully sourced fruits to our dedication to flavor consistency, every sip reflects our passion for excellence and our mission to bring a little piece of Mexico to tables everywhere. With decades of expertise, a strong presence in multicultural markets, and a growing portfolio of products, Jumex continues to inspire moments of joy and connection, one can at a time.

To learn more about Jumex, visit www.jumexus.com .

About La Costeña®

La Costeña is a storied Mexican food brand with a legacy that began in 1923. Founded by Don Vicente López Resines, the brand started as a small grocery store famous for its serrano peppers and long peppers in vinegar. As the brand's popularity grew, it expanded from its original Mexico City location to a larger facility in Ecatepec, which remains its main production site today.

Over the years, La Costeña has made significant advancements. They were among the first to adopt lead-free electrostatically sealed containers, enhancing product safety and environmental responsibility. Additionally, the brand introduced the "easy open" system and embraced modern packaging technologies, including aseptic cartons and automated distribution centers. Their commitment to quality has been recognized with various industry awards.

To learn more about La Costeña, visit www.lacostena.com .

