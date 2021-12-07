Vim Accelerates Growth with Opening of New Offices in New York City and Tel Aviv

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vim, a leading technology company building digital infrastructure for U.S. healthcare, recently opened a new office in Midtown Manhattan and in Nahalat Yitzhak, an up and coming neighborhood in Tel Aviv, to accommodate their rapidly growing workforce. These new offices double the existing footprint of Vim and add to a growing remote workforce based throughout the U.S.

"The decision to open a New York office was a logical next step in our business growth strategy," said Oron Afek, CEO and Co-Founder of Vim. "We're excited to strengthen our collaboration with our team in Tel Aviv and continue building digital infrastructure for U.S. healthcare. Additionally, our new office in Tel Aviv is well-situated within the city, leverages the area's rich and diverse talent pool, and furthers our commitment to placing culture at front and center of everything we do."

With funding from Sequoia, Optum, Great Point Ventures, Anthem, Walgreens, GuideWell, Frist Cressey Ventures, and Premera, Vim is scaling rapidly with plans to double their team in 2022. In addition to their successful funding, the company has been recognized by Forbes, MedTech, and CB Insights for their best in startup work environment as well as their innovative technology.

With an emphasis on provider experience, Vim's solution embeds into existing workflows and expands a referring provider's vantage point on specialist network status, proximity to patient home, relevant clinical experience, and historical cost and quality performance. They offer an EHR-integrated application suite that includes Digital Scheduling, Care Gaps, and Referral Guidance solutions, and more. Together, these applications provide enhanced data and workflow connections to improve patient experience and enable clinicians and referral teams at the moment of care delivery.

"We're excited to be on a rapid growth curve and look forward to expanding our footprint in the U.S. and in Israel. It's a great time to be at the company and join our journey to build a better healthcare system," said Afek.

Learn more about Vim at getvim.com.

About Vim

Founded in 2015, Vim connects data and insights to provider workflow at healthcare's "last mile": within clinical operations at the point of patient care. Health plans, patients, and care providers of every size – from independent practitioners to integrated delivery systems – use Vim software to connect data and care across the health ecosystem. Vim's mission is to power affordable, high quality health care through seamless connectivity. For more information, please visit getvim.com .

Contact: Phoebe Byers

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Vim