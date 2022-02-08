Vim Appoints Growth Expert Carl Tremblay to Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vim, a leading technology company building digital infrastructure for U.S. healthcare, today announced the appointment of Carl Tremblay to its Advisory Board. As the former Head of Platform & Growth at Plaid, he led the account management, commercial, and customer engineering teams for close to a decade. Tremblay will support Vim as it continues to expand its point of care connection platform and enhance tech-enabled performance acceleration in value-based care for its customers.

As an early member of Plaid, a data network that powers the fintech tools millions of people rely on to live a healthier financial life, Tremblay also helped build out the company's sales, support, and operations teams. Prior to Plaid, Carl was a strategy and operations consultant to Fortune 500 retail companies.

"When we add to our Advisory Board, we look to bring on a leader with a unique skill set and perspective to enhance the existing dynamic and pursue our mission of powering affordable, high quality healthcare through seamless connectivity," said Oron Afek, CEO and Co-Founder of Vim. "I'm thrilled to welcome Carl to Vim's Advisory Board, and know our business and team will benefit from his proven experience in growth, product, and partnerships as we aim to achieve nationwide distribution of payer and provider connectivity at the point of care."

"The U.S. healthcare system is due for an overhaul and I'm excited to join Vim, a changemaker in the industry, as they lead the charge to realize a system that works for payers, providers, and patients," said Tremblay. "I look forward to partnering with the team and supporting their vision of facilitating and accelerating the transition to a value-based healthcare system in the U.S."

"Plaid is a powerful example of the innovation that happens when complex data is made easier to access on a single platform that meets users where they are," said Jonas Goldstein, VP of Strategy and Product Marketing at Vim. "Some of our enterprise partners are already building custom applications on top of our point of care connection platform, and Carl's expertise will help us to accelerate this and other exciting dynamics within our business."

Founded in 2015, Vim connects data and insights to provider workflow at healthcare's "last mile": within clinical operations at the point of patient care. Health plans, patients, and care providers of every size – from independent practitioners to integrated delivery systems – use Vim software to connect data and care across the health ecosystem. Vim's mission is to power affordable, high quality health care through seamless connectivity. For more information, please visit getvim.com .

