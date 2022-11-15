Vimcal Announces Highly-Anticipated iOS App and Microsoft Outlook Integration Updates

NEW YORK , Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vimcal , the lightning-fast calendar designed for remote workers and teams, announced today the official public launch of its iOS app and integration for Microsoft Outlook users.

Previously only available to those with Google accounts, features that existing users know and love such as personalized booking links, time zone conversion, and creating events using natural language will now be available via a mobile app for iOS users and to those with a Microsoft Outlook or Exchange account.

"We're always striving to deliver the best possible user experience when it comes to calendar functionality,'' said Vimcal CEO John Li. These two updates will go a long way towards expanding how new and existing users can take advantage of all Vimcal has to offer."

Vimcal's launch of its full-featured iOS mobile app was aided by the company's recent acquisition of Weve Calendar. The acquisition, which closed in the summer of 2022, allowed Vimcal to bring the best parts of the mobile-first Weve app into its iOS offering.

"The acquisition of Weve was imperative to the launch of our iOS app, and we're thrilled to have them be part of Vimcal," Li added. "Weve was the best all-around mobile calendar experience on the market with speed and capabilities on par with our existing products. This made it a no-brainer fit with our plans."

Vimcal's calendar and scheduling offerings continue to improve with these updates and follows the exciting news of the company's recently announced launch of its second product — Maestro — a calendar designed specifically for executive assistants.

Vimcal launched in early 2020 when the world went into lockdown and all work became remote. During the first year and a half, the team personally onboarded its first 10,000 users, each over a 30-minute Zoom call. CEO John Li onboarded the first 1,000 users himself, and these calls often doubled as investor calls as users would ask to invest. Vimcal raised a $1.9M pre-seed by February 2021 from founders and operators who used Vimcal, including executives from Airbnb, YouTube, Twitter, and more.

Vimcal's iOS app is now available for download here .

For more information on Vimcal, please visit https://www.vimcal.com/ .

About Vimcal

Vimcal is the world's fastest calendar, beautifully designed for the remote worker. It was founded in 2018 and was part of Y Combinator's S18 batch. Vimcal was proudly the #1 Product of the Month on Product Hunt in October 2021.

