VIMworld Celebrates Vibrant Marketplace Growth During Down Market

News provided by

VIMworld

07 Jul, 2023, 06:20 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIMworld, the leading blockchain-based digital asset platform, announced the vibrance and success of its NFT marketplace over the past month. With an active community, VIMworld has witnessed an impressive number of sales, demonstrating the growing popularity and value of the platform despite the downturn in the market.

During the past month, the VIMworld marketplace recorded 74 VIMs sold, generating over 37 million VEED and 55 BNB in transactions. These sales showcase the high engagement and enthusiastic participation of our community in the ecosystem and the desire to buy NFTs that offer real world utility and rewards. Notably, the marketplace witnessed some large individual sales, including a high-tier Oracle NFT with a large amount of VEED tokens staked inside and an exclusive rare Wukong NFT only available to the holders who reach the highest level in VIMworld.

"This month's sales on the VIMworld marketplace exemplify the commitment and thriving nature of our community," said VIMworld CEO Lila Xu. "The strong activity is a testament to belief that what we are building with VIMworld has intrinsic and long-term value for our users."

Furthermore, this month marked another milestone as VIMworld had introduced the sale of Companions on the marketplace. Companions are unique digital pets and accessories that amplify the VIM NFTs on the platform. With various utilities, such as enhanced hatching speed, and token airdrops, the Companions have been a popular addition. The response from the community was on full display as 75 Companions sold with more than 7 million VEED and 7 BNB in transactions. Notably, the largest Companion sale involved a rare gem, which fetched an impressive price of 1 million VEED.

VIMworld remains committed to continued expansion, providing a secure and user-friendly platform for collectors, enthusiasts, and newcomers to join its vibrant community and explore the exciting world of VIMs.

VIMworld 101

To discover more about VIMworld and its NFT marketplace, visit the official website. To get started, users can purchase a new SmartNFT in the Arcade or a pre-owned one from the Marketplace, with a variety of tiers and treasures. With a VIM in hand, users can expand their opportunities to play and earn further by purchasing Boxes in the Store, which contain unique and rare EGGs. Purchase an Incubator and a C-tier or higher VIM to match to start the hatching process which is now available for all users to enjoy.

VIMworld's new upgrades add more ways to have fun and earn rewards, making it one of the most exciting platforms out there! Interested users can visit VIMworld, join the Discord or check out the Vision Video to learn more. VIMworld's upcoming releases, which include games, decentralized finance (DeFi) features and greater multi-chain compatibility are just around the corner.

Access VIMworld now

VIMworld is a revolutionary digital asset platform. At the heart of VIMworld are the VIMs, distinct digital characters that can incubate Companions from EGGS, which allow users to win instant jackpots, add unique abilities and stack gaming boosts.

To connect to VIMworld and explore all features, download our purpose built crypto and NFT wallet, Nufinetes compatible with Apple and Android devices or desktop of choice. This comprehensive multi-chain wallet can be used across multiple popular blockchains, allowing users to interact with dApps, view NFT collections and store tokens in a secure, slick environment.

Twitter — WebsiteDiscord

SOURCE VIMworld

