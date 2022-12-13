VIN Foundation Announces 7th Annual Solutions for the Profession Competition

Seventh annual essay competition asks veterinary students to address veterinary teaching hospitals and the pros and cons of a distributed clinical education model

DAVIS, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The VIN Foundation is excited to announce its seventh annual Solutions for the Profession Competition. This year's competition asks veterinary students to examine the future of teaching hospitals. Until 2010, only a few veterinary schools operated a distributed clinical education model, having students receive their clinical training at other schools or private practices rather than in a university teaching hospital. In the last decade, several new schools have adopted this model. Entrants are asked to address the positive and/or negative aspects of this shift and what they see as best for the future of the veterinary profession.

The annual competition is open to currently enrolled veterinary students worldwide and challenges them to suggest innovative solutions issues facing the veterinary profession. Prior competitions have addressed topics such as staff shortages, diversity, practice consolidation, challenges of veterinary school, and the relevance of veterinary education to career goals.

VIN Foundation Executive Director, Jordan benShea, stated: "The future of veterinary medicine is greatly impacted by the veterinary school curriculum. I am excited the VIN Foundation is encouraging veterinary students to consider how clinical training impacts the health of the veterinary profession and to share their ideas."

Three entrants will win cash scholarships to help support tuition and education-related expenses. Thanks to donations, the scholarship levels have been increased this year:

First place: $5,000

Second place: $3,000

Third place: $1,500

The VIN Foundation Solutions for the Profession Committee will select the anonymized top entries in the first round of judging. These essays will then be assessed by experts in the topic area, who will pass the top choices to three well-known leaders in the veterinary profession. These final judges will determine the winners.

