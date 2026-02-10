VIN Foundation Launches "40 Veterinary School Loan Estimations in 60 Days" to Help Future Veterinarians Navigate New Federal Student Loan Borrowing Limits

DAVIS, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The VIN Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing programs to support veterinarians throughout their careers, is proud to announce its latest initiative: "40 Veterinary School Loan Estimations in 60 Days" (40 in 60). This comprehensive project provides detailed student loan estimations for each veterinary school in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean islands (40 total) to help prospective veterinary students understand the impact of major federal student loan policy changes.

Due to the One Big Beautiful Bill, signed into law July 1, 2025, new federal student loan limits will restrict federal borrowing to $50,000 per year and a total of $200,000 per professional program, starting July 1, 2026. For many veterinary students starting programs this fall, federal aid will no longer cover the Cost of Attendance (COA) for veterinary school. The majority of veterinary school seats exceed $50,000 per year for tuition, fees, and estimated living expenses. The VIN Foundation's new 40 in 60 loan estimations highlight the gap between federal limits and total costs, often necessitating more expensive and less flexible private loans.

"For pre-veterinary students evaluating offers of admission, school choice and financial planning have never been more critical," said Tony Bartels, DVM, MBA, the Student Debt Education expert with the VIN Foundation. "Our goal is to help students understand the impact of these decisions to set themselves up for success, ideally minimize their reliance on private student loans, and enter the profession with a clear understanding of their future repayment obligations."

The VIN Foundation will release these school-specific estimations in batches every week throughout the 60-day period ending April 1, 2026. Prospective students and those who support them, are encouraged to sign up for email alerts to receive notifications when a new batch of school estimations are published.

Key Highlights of the "40 in 60" Project:

School-Specific Data:

Private Loan Forecasts:

Repayment Simulations:

Expert Guidance:

Strategies and support to identify what VIN Foundation identifies as and " " opportunities, such as focusing on schools offering resident tuition rates, Health Professions Student Loans (HPSL), Loans for Disadvantaged Students (LDS), or reliable grant and scholarship opportunities. Help Navigating Uncertainty: Dedicated message board threads for each veterinary school. Participants can see additional information in the message board threads, ask questions or comment on each school – even anonymously, if preferred.

The 40 in 60 project reveals a sobering reality: the projected cost of most veterinary school seats exceed the new federal student loan limits. For example, some program seats may require students to seek more than $100,000 in private funding beyond federal limits, significantly increasing borrowing and repayment risk.

The VIN Foundation encourages all pre-veterinary students and the veterinary community to utilize these loan estimations created using the VIN Foundation In-School Loan Estimator, alongside the VIN Foundation Apply Smarter and Borrow Better resources and blog posts to learn more and create a sound borrowing and repayment plan for veterinary school.

To explore the estimations and learn more about navigating veterinary school debt, visit: https://vinfoundation.org/40in60

Learn more about the VIN Foundation student debt resources, including the My Student Loans, the In-School Loan Estimator, the Student Loan Repayment Simulator, and WikiDebt in the VIN Foundation Student Debt Center, or explore more VIN Foundation resources. The VIN Foundation also furthers this support with a Student Debt Series as part of the Veterinary Pulse Podcast. All veterinarians and veterinary students can receive student loan repayment help through VIN Foundation.

About VIN Foundation

The VIN Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provides programs to help the veterinary community thrive so they can help our animals and those who care for them. The VIN Foundation was created by members of the Veterinary Information Network (VIN), an online community of veterinarians and veterinary students with over 120,000 members worldwide. Learn more about the VIN Foundation and its programs at https://VINFoundation.org. The VIN Foundation is made possible through generous gifts by individual donors and grants; all gifts made to the VIN Foundation are tax deductible.

