VIN Foundation Announces 7th Annual Solutions for the Profession Competition Winners

Seventh annual international essay competition asked veterinary students to examine veterinary teaching hospitals versus the distributive model

DAVIS, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The VIN Foundation is excited to announce the results of its seventh annual Solutions for the Profession Competition. The annual competition challenges veterinary students to seek innovative answers to issues facing the veterinary profession. Prior competitions have addressed topics such as practice consolidation, challenges of veterinary school, the relevance of veterinary education to career goals, and diversity in veterinary education.

VIN Foundation Solutions for the Profession Competition
This year's competition asked veterinary students to explore the pros and cons of attending a veterinary school with a teaching hospital versus the distributed clinical education model.

VIN Foundation Executive Director, Jordan benShea, stated "As more veterinary schools adopt the distributed clinical education model, hearing first hand from veterinary students is vital in helping to guide a healthy veterinary profession."

The VIN Foundation Solutions for the Profession Committee oversaw three rounds of judging with panels including experts in the topic area and leaders in the veterinary profession. The final judges, after much discussion, selected the winners:

First place was awarded to Danielle Keerbs (Cornell College of Veterinary Medicine 2026) for the essay titled, Obsolescence vs Adaptability: An Analysis of the Veterinary Clinical Education Paradigm.

Second place was awarded to Morgan Weed (UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine 2026) for the essay titled, Trend or Tried and True – The Distributive and Teaching Hospital Models in Veterinary Schools.

Third place was awarded to Dionne Rasquinha (UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine 2025) for the essay titled, The Future of Veterinary Medicine is in Our Teaching Hospitals.

About VIN Foundation
The VIN Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provides resources to help the veterinary community thrive so they can help our animals and those who care for them. The VIN Foundation was created by members of the Veterinary Information Network (VIN), an online community of veterinarians and veterinary students with over 100,000 members worldwide. Learn more about the VIN Foundation and its resources at https://VINFoundation.org. The VIN Foundation is made possible through generous gifts by individual donors and grants; all gifts made to the VIN Foundation are tax deductible.

