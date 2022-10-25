VIN Foundation Student Debt Resources Updated to Address Latest Changes to Help Student Loan Forgiveness Strategies

New features and resources help veterinary colleagues at each stage of the veterinary student loan and repayment cycle

DAVIS, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The VIN Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, providing tools and resources to support pre-veterinary students, veterinary students, and veterinarians throughout their careers, is excited to announce multiple updates to their robust student debt education resources.

A majority of veterinarians are leaving school with a student debt load exceeding two times their salary, far surpassing the "healthy" debt-to-income ratio recommended by most financial professionals. This veterinary student debt-related stress is taking a toll on individuals and the profession – a toll measured in physical, emotional and financial stress.

Current and future veterinarians must understand their borrowing and loan repayment options to survive this student debt crisis. Facilitating this understanding starts with informing them before veterinary school and continues for the duration of their loan repayment. The VIN Foundation's Student Debt Center drives this education, and the Student Loan Repayment Simulator is listed as the go-to resource for those with student debt and those advising them.

With the ongoing changes and recently announced benefits from the Department of Education, the VIN Foundation My Student Loans tool and Student Loan Repayment Simulator have been improved to include vital information for borrowers including: payments made during COVID forbearance, privately versus federally-held student loan status), the return of interest rate information, community property state projections for those who file their taxes separately, and even notifications regarding Pell Grant status to help folks understand how much cancellation they might expect to receive.

The VIN Foundation has a deep bench of helpful student debt blog post topics on the VIN Foundation website. And furthers the support with a Student Debt Series as part of the Veterinary Pulse Podcast .

Learn more about the VIN Foundation student debt resources, including the My Student Loans , the In-School Loan Estimator , and the Student Loan Repayment Simulator in the VIN Foundation Student Debt Center , or explore more VIN Foundation resources .

The VIN Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provides resources to help the veterinary community thrive so they can help our animals and those who care for them. The VIN Foundation was created by members of the Veterinary Information Network (VIN), an online community of veterinarians and veterinary students with over 94,000 members worldwide. Learn more about the VIN Foundation and its resources at https://VINFoundation.org . The VIN Foundation is made possible through generous gifts by individual donors and grants; all gifts made to the VIN Foundation are tax deductible.

